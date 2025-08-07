After being bitten by the live entertainment bug at a young age, the president of Experiential Advisors now visits hundreds of experiences every year.

How did you get started in the industry?

I have always loved live and themed entertainment – there is nothing like the thrill of a live show or a great ride. I lived in New Jersey, Florida, and California in my early years, and my parents took me to (Six Flags) Great Adventure, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and Disneyland, plus numerous musicals and museums before I was eight years old, so I caught the bug early.

While at university, I adapted Pink Floyd: The Wall into a rock opera, and that experience inspired me to work in live entertainment. I also loved film and spoke Italian, so I started out working for the largest Italian entertainment company, which turned into a 13-year career in the international film and television business, where I had the opportunity to work on multiple Oscar-winning films and learn about global content and distribution. I joined Disney in 2011, focusing on new business development around digital media and consumer products, and I saw this as an opportunity to transition into themed entertainment. I frequently ate lunch at Imagineering and spent time with many of the brilliant artists there, who created some of the best attractions in the world.

I joined the Themed Entertainment Association and IAAPA and paid out of pocket to attend their conferences and learn everything I could. I also made it my mission to visit the majority of best theme parks and attractions in the world to see what worked and why. In 2017, 20th Century Fox was looking for someone who understood both traditional and location-based entertainment to run their Destinations division, and my varied background fit the spec. Then Disney bought Fox, and I was back, until I started my own themed entertainment advisory company in 2023.

“One of the most noteworthy trends will be how AI is integrated into experiences”

You visit hundreds of experiences a year – what trends do you think will play out over the next few years?

There’s so much innovation going on around the world in this sector. One of the most noteworthy trends will be how AI is integrated into experiences, which can range from personalised stories to changing levels of difficulty to different outcomes. IP-based attractions continue to be very popular and many are based on films, TV, or toys – I think we will see significant growth in location-based entertainment inspired by franchises from video games, streamers, and literature in the coming years. I also believe there’s a big opportunity around themed food and beverage experiences – Eatrenalin at Europa-Park in Germany and Absurdities from And so forth in Singapore fuse entertainment and dining in new and exciting ways, and we will see more concepts sprouting up all over.

What challenges do you think the industry faces, and what are the best solutions you’ve seen or would advise people to deploy to overcome them?

Repeatability is critical. There are many fantastic concepts that people go to once and have fun, but they never return. Utilisation and throughput are a challenge – for many attractions, weekends are busy but weekdays are underutilised. Some venues are attacking this by creating different experiences based on daypart – for example, families by day but 21+ at night, which can maximise revenue if done right. Many new experiences require significant CAPEX and have high operational costs. For touring experiences, they must be built in a way that’s easy to move and install/ de-install (which concert touring and live theatre have mastered), and successful attractions have found ways to reduce labour costs through technology or automation in a way that still provides a top-notch guest experience.

Where do you think the industry will be in five years’ time?

The industry will continue to grow as people are always looking for something new to do together with friends, family, and colleagues. Mixed reality on its own has not had the LBE boom that some expected, but AR, VR, etc., will be layered into other experiences to make them feel more immersive. We will see further expansion into developing territories like Saudi Arabia, Latin America, and parts of Southeast Asia. If new concepts like Netflix House and Mattel Adventure Park work, we will see growth around standalone attractions filled with franchises from a single company. I think we will also see some surprising collaborations between different companies to broaden reach and entertain the next generation of fans. The future is bright!

