Tour news: MCR, Linkin Park, Chance The Rapper

My Chemical Romance has announced two headline shows at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on 10 and 11 July 2026.

The SJM Concerts-promoted shows will be their first in the UK capital since 2022, when they performed in Milton Keynes and Warrington as part of their reunion tour.

The American emo band’s 2026 slate also includes a pair of dates at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros on 13 and 14 February.

News of the UK dates arrives during the band’s sold-out North American stadium tour, Long Live: The Black Parade.

The outing, which runs between 11 July and 13 September, features the band performing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full.

Linkin Park are heading Down Under for the first time in 13 years

Bands that have supported on tour thus far include Alice Cooper, Death Cab for Cutie, Idles, Pixies and Devo.

Elsewhere, Linkin Park are heading Down Under for the first time in 13 years, delivering a three-night stand in March 2026.

The Australian leg of the From Zero world tour will begin on 3 March at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre, followed by Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (8 March) and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena (14 March). Live Nation and Triple M are promoting the run.

The band are currently on their North American trek, and will continue across South America late into the year. They recently performed at London’s Wembley Stadium in late June.

The Lumineers are also packing their bags for the Southern Hemisphere, announcing they’ll bring their Automatic world tour to Australia and New Zealand in January 2026.

Their first trip Down Under in four years will kick off on 3 January at Christchurch Town Hall before making its way through Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon and Mobb Deep have announced a co-headlining tour

The 2026 outing, which is presented by Frontier Touring, will mark the American alternative folk band’s 20th anniversary. The Australia leg is part of a world tour that has already visited North America.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon and Mobb Deep have announced a co-headlining tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of two of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time—Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous.

Each show will feature Raekwon and Mobb Deep’s Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by LOUD Live, the 19-city run kicks off 13 November in Portland, Oregon, and visits theatres in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping 15 December.

Chance the Rapper has also unveiled a North American headline tour titled And We Back Tour. The 15-city outing, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on 26 September in Houston, TX, with stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

Ethel Cain will bring her sold-out world tour ‘Willoughby Tucker Forever’ to Australia and New Zealand

In New York, the American rapper will perform at the Rooftop at Pier 17, an open-air venue with sweeping views of the city skyline. The tour also features a special hometown performance in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, a scenic lakeside amphitheatre. The run wraps in Los Angeles on 20 October at the historic Hollywood Palladium.

The news comes after the announcement of Chance the Rapper’s new full-length album Star Line, out 15 August.

American singer-songwriter Ethel Cain will bring her sold-out world tour ‘Willoughby Tucker Forever’ to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

The tour starts at Auckland Town Hall on 14 February, then continues to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre (16 and 17 February), Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (21 February), Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall (25 February), and finishes at Fremantle Arts Centre (28 February).

Cain’s North American and European tour legs sold all 170,000 tickets within weeks earlier this year. She’ll headline some of her biggest shows yet, including New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and London’s Eventim Apollo.

