Turning fortunes for Burning Man ahead of 2025 event

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell has given an update on the nonprofit’s current financial standing, ahead of the flagship festival later this month.

In a blog post published Wednesday (13 August) on the Burning Man website, Goodell wrote that “as a result of hard work and participation from the community, our financial outlook is much stronger than where we were a year ago.”

The US non-profit festival has been through a period of financial turbulence after Black Rock City 2024 tickets didn’t sell as planned, resulting in a shortfall of around $8.7 million.

As a result, the organisation was forced to double its year-end charitable donation to $20 million, as well as increase some ticket prices for 2025.

Goodell indicates that these efforts have paid off, as she wrote that “through a combination of charitable contributions, mission-aligned cost reductions, a reduction in headcount by 10%, and collaboration with partners to reduce costs, we began this year with our financial recovery well underway.”

She added that “further momentum for financial stability” is being created by financial donations made outside of the standard end-of-year donation period, along with “strong Black Rock City 2025 ticket sales.”

This year, Burning Man tickets started at $550, with prices scaling up to $650, $750 and $950 and higher. Tickets for this month’s event are currently still available through the Burning Man website and begin at $950, with prices going as high as $3,000 per ticket.

“Additionally, we continue to tightly manage operating expenses and capital expenses across operations,” says Goodell. She added that the Burning Man Project, the nonprofit behind the annual gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and other Burning Man-related initiatives, “are always in need of financial support to help bring our mission to life.”

Black Rock City returns to the Nevada desert between 24 August and 1 September.

The US countercultural gathering was founded in 1986 and has grown from a three-day, 80-person ‘zone trip’ to a nine-day event attended by around 80,000 people.

While the non-profit festival has been known to sell out of tickets months in advance – sometimes within 30 minutes of release – last year organisers opened sales for non-registered buyers for the first time after sluggish sales.

