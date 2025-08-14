x

news

Turning fortunes for Burning Man ahead of 2025 event

The nonprofit's CEO Marian Goodell says that its financial recovery is "well underway" after a challenging few months

By Lisa Henderson on 14 Aug 2025

Burning Man 2010, Geoff Stearns

Black Rock City, Nevada


Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell has given an update on the nonprofit’s current financial standing, ahead of the flagship festival later this month.

In a blog post published Wednesday (13 August) on the Burning Man website, Goodell wrote that “as a result of hard work and participation from the community, our financial outlook is much stronger than where we were a year ago.”

The US non-profit festival has been through a period of financial turbulence after Black Rock City 2024 tickets didn’t sell as planned, resulting in a shortfall of around $8.7 million.

As a result, the organisation was forced to double its year-end charitable donation to $20 million, as well as increase some ticket prices for 2025.

Goodell indicates that these efforts have paid off, as she wrote that “through a combination of charitable contributions, mission-aligned cost reductions, a reduction in headcount by 10%, and collaboration with partners to reduce costs, we began this year with our financial recovery well underway.”

“We began this year with our financial recovery well underway”

She added that “further momentum for financial stability” is being created by financial donations made outside of the standard end-of-year donation period, along with “strong Black Rock City 2025 ticket sales.”

This year, Burning Man tickets started at $550, with prices scaling up to $650, $750 and $950 and higher. Tickets for this month’s event are currently still available through the Burning Man website and begin at $950, with prices going as high as $3,000 per ticket.

“Additionally, we continue to tightly manage operating expenses and capital expenses across operations,” says Goodell. She added that the Burning Man Project, the nonprofit behind the annual gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and other Burning Man-related initiatives, “are always in need of financial support to help bring our mission to life.”

Black Rock City returns to the Nevada desert between 24 August and 1 September.

The US countercultural gathering was founded in 1986 and has grown from a three-day, 80-person ‘zone trip’ to a nine-day event attended by around 80,000 people.

While the non-profit festival has been known to sell out of tickets months in advance – sometimes within 30 minutes of release – last year organisers opened sales for non-registered buyers for the first time after sluggish sales.

 

News|23 Jul 2025

Global Citizen Festival 2025 headliners unveiled

This year's edition will return to New York's Central Park in late September with a blockbuster bill headlined by Shakira and The Weeknd

News|29 Apr 2025

UTA’s Olly Ward unpacks Aurora’s slow-burning rise

The agent recounts the Norwegian singer-songwriter's decade-long journey as she embarks on her biggest European tour yet

News|17 Mar 2025

Man accused of $270k booking agency scam

Joshua Adam Eldridge allegedly made false claims about negotiating a slot for a "national recording artist" at Afro Nation Detroit

Bonnaroo will return in 2022
News|18 Jul 2025

Bonnaroo to return in 2026 with changes

After this year's festival was cancelled due to flooding at the site, organisers of the Live Nation-backed event have outlined improvements

News|01 Aug 2025

Tomorrowland 2025 makes TikTok live event history

After rising from the ashes, this year's festival broke all previous audience records for a live event on the platform

