Untitled Group lauds Beyond the Valley milestone

The upcoming 10th edition of Australia’s largest camping festival Beyond the Valley (BTV) marks a milestone for the country’s entire live music business, promoter Untitled Group tells IQ.

The event, which runs from 28 December 2025 to 1 January 2026 at Barunah Plains, Wadawurrung Country, unveiled the lineup last week, headlined by Dom Dolla, who will deliver the New Year’s Eve countdown performance, Addison Rae, Kid Cudi and Turnstile. Other artists include Spacey Jane, I Hate Models, The Temper Trap, Luude, 070 Shake, DJ Heartstring, Swim, VTSS, Pegassi, Channel Tres and Miss Kaninna.

First held in 2014, BTV is presented by Untitled alongside Triple J, and supported by Visit Victoria. Four-day admission costs A$479 (€266).

“This year is a milestone not just for us but for the Australian live sector,” says Untitled co-founder and managing partner Nicholas Greco. “BTV started as an idea and passion project with a small independent team, and it’s now one of the largest festival operations in Australia.

“In the early years, BTV was very grassroots, a NYE event run by mates and hosting a few thousand people. Now, we’re the largest multi day event in Australia, programming multiple stages across four days, hosting 35,000 patrons and booking some of the biggest artists in the world.”

Over the past decade, BTV has hosted names including Tyler, The Creator, Peggy Gou, Kaytranada, Fisher and Rüfüs Du Sol.

“BTV has firmly established itself as a rite of passage for Australians, and we want to continue building on that position”

“At the start, it was about having the courage to get it off the ground and listening closely to what our audience wanted,” says Greco. “Over the years, we’ve stayed focused on the experience. Not just the lineup, but the camping, the setting, and the sense of community.”

The bill also includes Kettama, Ben Böhmer, Jane Remover, Balu Brigada, Fcukers, JoJo, Kaiit, Boy Soda, 49th & Main, Mallrat,Egoism, Dice, The Tullamarines, Sex Mask, Chloe Parché, Chris Stussy, Kilimanjaro, Prospa, Notion, Josh Baker, Patrick Mason, Cassian, Linksa, Jazzy, Zulan and Sim0ne, among others.

“We see BTV continuing as both a launchpad as well as a global destination for established artists,” he continues. “The hope is that artists we’re booking in early slots now will return as headliners by the time it’s our 20th edition, just as we’ve seen over the past decade. At the same time, we’ll keep building the brand as a flagship for Australasia. BTV has firmly established itself as a rite of passage for Australians, and we want to continue building on that position while expanding its global recognition. Each year we’re seeing more internationals travel in for the festival.”

The Australian festival sector is seeing green shoots of recovery following a torrid few years, which saw scores of cancellations. Adelaide’s Harvest Rock recently announced its comeback after taking a “strategic hiatus” in 2024, while Secret Sounds-owned Kicks Entertainment has also confirmed the return of touring festival Spilt Milk, as well as the launch of a new multi-city country music event.

“Australia has a hugely unique festival culture which is unlike anything else in the world particularly for multi-day festivals,” adds Greco. “The appetite for festivals is massive, and with the market now stabilising we’re seeing real confidence return to both audiences and the industry.”

“Australian audiences are extremely passionate and engaged. For example, Australians listen to more dance music than any other country. Artists recognise this, which makes the territory an important part of their global strategy. As a result, we see an abundance of talent wanting to tour the region, and Australians reward those artists with long term support when they invest in working the market. That cycle creates lifelong fans and continues to build the culture here, fuelling the current resurgence of the market.”

