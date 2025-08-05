Way Out West launches ‘Kidney Pass’ for donors

“This might just be the most meaningful festival ticket you’ll ever get,” says festival manager Kimmie Winroth

Sweden’s Way Out West has launched a ticket giveaway for people who sign up to the national organ donor register before the festival’s gates open on Thursday (7 August).

Those interested can register as a donor and upload proof to the Way Out West website to be in with a chance of receiving one of a limited number of ‘Kidney Passes’.

Winners will be granted a full festival pass to the 7–9 August at Slottsskogen park, Gothenburg, for performances from the likes of Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Queens of the Stone Age and more.

The first-of-its-kind ‘Kidney Pass’ was launched in response to a sharp decline (30%) in donor registrations across Sweden in recent years. Over 1,550 people have signed up since the campaign launched on 1 August, smashing the Swedish daily average of 158.

“This might just be the most meaningful festival ticket you’ll ever get,” says festival manager Kimmie Winroth.

Similar initiatives encouraging blood donations have proved popular among rock bands and festivals.

Germany’s Wacken has encouraged blood donation for over a decade, offering a free t-shirt in exchange for six recorded donations on the official W:O:A blood donor passport.

This week, the metal institution announced the return of the “Pay with your Blood” incentive, offering fans the chance to receive tickets for metal band Heaven Shall Burn’s 2026 German tour. Concert-goers can donate whole blood at the eight participating locations from 13 September.

Elsewhere, FKP Scorpio recently teamed up with DRK blood donation services NSTOB and Nord-Ost to encourage young people to donate blood for the first time.

Those who participated in the Music Gets in Your Blood campaign were entered into a raffle for tickets to Hurricane, Southside, M’era Luna and Highfield. More than 84 tickets to the four festivals were made available for the initiative.

Metallica, meanwhile, partnered with the American Red Cross and All Within My Hands to organise blood donation drives for select concerts on the band’s spring US tour.

