A Greener Future to refresh education programme

With over a decade of experience in delivering sustainability training worldwide, A Greener Future (AGF) is refreshing its academic programme as A Greener Future Education (AGFe).

AGFe is poised to provide actionable training and education to the events industry in meeting the challenges of climate change and decarbonising efforts.

“AGF has been conscious for some time that there is a sustainability knowledge and skills gap across the cultural and creative sectors, as well as the wider events industry,” says Dr Teresa Moore, head of AGFe and director of AGF.

“Without skilled and knowledgeable practitioners, decarbonising the sector will be much slower than it should be. We are acutely aware that time is not on our side regarding climate change.

“AGF is uniquely placed to address the knowledge and skills gap and help move the dial.”

This step forward will build on AGF’s pioneering legacy, as the not-for-profit company created the first framework and certification scheme for music festivals, calculated the first artist tour carbon footprint, and developed and created the first A Greener Arena certification.

“It is our mission to help upskill the sector’s workforce”

To date, AGF has trained over 1,000 participants globally through their assessor training online and in-person courses, with courses hosted by universities across the UK and beyond. AGFe will be launching a series of training courses in the coming months.

“It is our mission to help upskill the sector’s workforce, and I’m very excited by the opportunities that AGFe will present over the coming years,” Moore concludes.

AGF’s flagship event, the Green Events and Innovations (GEI) Conference, is set to return for its 18th edition on 24 February 2026.

Additionally, AGFe will continue to provide training for UK and global organisations. Past participants include the Royal Parks, Manchester City Council, Bristol City Council, The Royal Horticultural Society, Circular Culture Mexico, British Council India and staff teams from Bournemouth Arts University, University of the West of England, and Falmouth University.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.