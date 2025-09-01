AEG reopens Watford Colosseum after extensive refurb

AEG Presents has officially relaunched Watford Colosseum following a multi-million pound refurbishment programme.

The 2,345-cap UK venue, which has been closed since 2020, began its new chapter on Friday (29 August) with a performance by Ocean Colour Scene.

The 40,000 square-foot space is managed by AEG on behalf of Watford Borough Council. Upcoming shows include Jake Bugg, The Stranglers, Ricky Gervais, David Essex, Level 42 and Jools Holland.

“Great venues bring people together for special moments”

“Great venues bring people together for special moments and that’s exactly what happened on our opening night,” says Watford Colosseum general manager Lisa Mart. “Ocean Colour Scene were fantastic as were the fans and it was an incredible atmosphere. Myself and the team are very proud of both the venue and the line up of artists we have set to play here and can’t wait for the next shows.”

The refurbishment includes the installation of a brand-new stage, extensive upgrades to the bar areas and visitor facilities, and the reopening of the building’s iconic 1930s main entrance. The reopening is expected to have a significant positive impact on the local economy, creating new jobs, boosting tourism and reinvigorating the night-time scene.

The Colosseum is the newest addition to the AEG Presents UK mid-sized venue expansion and joins its existing portfolio, which includes Eventim Apollo, Indigo at The O2 and University of Wolverhampton at The Halls. A new venue is also set to open next year as part of the London Olympia redevelopment.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.