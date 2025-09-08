Agents and festival bookers descend on London for IFF 2025

IFF week has arrived with 1,000 of the leading agents and festival bookers heading to London tomorrow for three days of booking, networking, conference sessions, showcases and parties.

Organised by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), and held in association with Offlimits Music Festival, the invitation-only gathering returns to Omeara in London Bridge between 9-11 September, with delegates from over 50 countries set to attend.

IFF has been the world’s leading annual platform for buyers and sellers since its conception in 2015

Showcasing agencies for this year’s IFF are ITB, Motion, Primary Talent International, Roam, and Runway. In addition, Music From Ireland and The Spanish Wave will present emerging acts from Ireland and Spain for this year’s International Showcase.

Artists including Brògeal, Dharmacide, Everyone Says Hi, Goldie Lookin Chain, Natanya, Oh My God! It’s The Church, The Sophs, and more are all set to perform throughout the event.

For the final night of IFF, Music Venue Trust will bring along artists Sam Wilkinson, Nadia Sheikh, Bilk, and ĠENN to close out this year’s programme.

Elsewhere, ATC Live, CAA, ITB, Motion, Primary, Pure, Runway, UTA, Wasserman Music and WME will all be setting up offices in and around the IFF campus, with meetings restricted to IFF delegates. A variety of mixers and socials are also on tap.

The 11th edition of the event will feature its largest-ever agenda, with a variety of sessions, workshops, and keynote interviews on topics including diversifying income streams, event safety, AI and technology, and industry innovations.

Highlights include a keynote interview with Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, and a special session with EXIT Festival leaders as they unpack the challenges of running an event amid political adversity. Plus, ROSTR CEO Mark Williamson will unveil the ROSTR x IQ Europe’s Summer Festival Summer 2025 Report in a special session.

Other speakers include Alex Bruford (Roam), Beth Morton (UTA), Chris Payne (WME), Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool Festival), Josh Javor (WME), Kim Bloem (Mojo Concerts), Nick Bonard (Monxtreux Media Ventures), Sia Farr (Offlimits), and Virág Csiszár (Sziget Festival).

Additional partners for this year’s event include CTS Eventim, See Tickets, Fever, iTicket Global, LMP Group, Lowline Entertainment Group, Ticketswap, Tysers Live, John Henrys, Showstop, Student Beans, Mobile Locker, Megaforce, Montreux Jazz Festival and Festyvent.

Full details for IFF 2025 can be found at iff.rocks.

