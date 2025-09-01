Burning Man death prompts homicide investigation

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man who was found in a “pool of blood” at the US festival, Burning Man.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was flagged down at the campsite in Black Rock City at around 9.14 pm on Saturday night (30 August), as the Burning Man effigy was torched.

A white adult male was found lying on the ground in the campsite “obviously deceased,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.

The identity of the man hasn’t been released and no further information will be available at this time, the statement adds. “But it will be released as appropriate to provide communication, while still preserving the integrity of the complicated investigation of a crime in a city which will be gone by the middle of the week.”

At this stage, officers are treating the death as a homicide, while forensics specialists are helping with the collection of evidence and processing the scene in the northern Nevada desert.

Burning Man organisers said they are cooperating with law enforcement. “If you are in Black Rock City,” reads a statement from Burning Man Project, “do not interfere with law enforcement activity.”

Last week, it was reported that a Burning Man attendee was being treated in hospital following an apparent electrocution as extreme weather hit the site for a second time during the 24 August–1 September event.

