Cardi B to embark on first-ever arena headlining tour
Her first tour in six years and biggest outing to date, the Little Miss Drama Tour will traverse North America in early 2026
News By Hanna Ellington | 16 September 2025
Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B has unveiled her first full arena headlining tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour.
Her first tour in six years and biggest outing to date, the 31-show run will kick off on 11 February in Palm Desert, with highlights including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (cap. 17,505) and NYC’s Madison Square Garden (19,500), before wrapping up on 17 April in Atlanta.
After launching at the Acrisure Arena (11,000), the run will see the best-selling artist make stops across North America, including Las Vegas, Vancouver, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Newark, and Philadelphia, before concluding at State Farm Arena (16,888).
“We putting the kids to bed early because the Little Miss Drama Tour is coming to a city near you!,” the mother-of-three wrote online.
The Live Nation-backed outing is in support of her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, out on Friday (19 September).
She’s set to headline Madison Square Garden in her native NYC next March
Her most recent tour in 2019 saw Cardi B hit the festival circuit, performing at the likes of Rolling Loud and Bonnaroo, alongside a handful of arena dates in the US. The stint also saw cancelled slots at Primavera Sound and Parklife and several headline dates postponed due to post-plastic surgery complications.
More recently, she’s headlined the inaugural Rolling Loud Thailand and a global TikTok event in Arizona.
Cardi B is represented worldwide by United Talent Agency.
The full list of dates is as follows:
Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
