Cardi B to embark on first-ever arena headlining tour

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B has unveiled her first full arena headlining tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour.

Her first tour in six years and biggest outing to date, the 31-show run will kick off on 11 February in Palm Desert, with highlights including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (cap. 17,505) and NYC’s Madison Square Garden (19,500), before wrapping up on 17 April in Atlanta.

After launching at the Acrisure Arena (11,000), the run will see the best-selling artist make stops across North America, including Las Vegas, Vancouver, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Newark, and Philadelphia, before concluding at State Farm Arena (16,888).

“We putting the kids to bed early because the Little Miss Drama Tour is coming to a city near you!,” the mother-of-three wrote online.

The Live Nation-backed outing is in support of her second studio album, Am I The Drama?, out on Friday (19 September).

She’s set to headline Madison Square Garden in her native NYC next March

Her most recent tour in 2019 saw Cardi B hit the festival circuit, performing at the likes of Rolling Loud and Bonnaroo, alongside a handful of arena dates in the US. The stint also saw cancelled slots at Primavera Sound and Parklife and several headline dates postponed due to post-plastic surgery complications.

More recently, she’s headlined the inaugural Rolling Loud Thailand and a global TikTok event in Arizona.

Cardi B is represented worldwide by United Talent Agency.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.