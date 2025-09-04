Charlie Puth signs with UTA

The agency has announced it will represent the American singer-songwriter and producer in all areas globally

News By James Hanley | 4 September 2025

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth for global representation in all areas.

Puth, who was previously repped by Wasserman Music, sold out venues across North America with his 2023 The Charlie Live Experience tour, performing at amphitheatres and arenas throughout the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The run followed Puth’s series of One Night Only shows in 2022, where he debuted his album Charlie and performed at intimate venues across the United States.

“Charlie’s prodigious artistic vision extends well beyond the world of music,” says UTA partner and co-head of talent Jay Gassner. “His incredible talent as a storyteller and creator opens the door to new opportunities and we’re excited to bring them to life.”

“Charlie is a global star and a remarkable live performer”

The 33-year-old also starred in six-episode series The Charlie Puth Show, which aired on the Roku Channel in 2024.

“Charlie is a global star and a remarkable live performer,” say UTA partners and co-heads of Global Music David Zedeck and Sam Kirby Yoh. “As he steps into a new chapter in his career, we look forward to championing his growth on the world stage.”

Puth continues to be represented by his managers Mikaela Puth, Ty Stiklorius, and business manager Josh Klein. His signing by UTA comes just weeks after the company added John Legend and his production company Get Lifted to its global roster.

 

