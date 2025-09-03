Craig David, Dizzee Rascal lined up for new UK festival

The UK is set to gain a new large-scale festival that promises to revive the spirit of legendary beach events, T4 on the Beach and Radio 1’s Roadshow.

Summer Fest at the Beach will arrive on the shores of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on 6–9 June 2026, 22 years since the debut of T4 on the Beach.

Craig David, Dizzee Rascal, Scouting For Girls, The Twang and Diversity have been confirmed for the Saturday of the all-ages event, while the Sunday lineup will be revealed later this year.

Organisers say more than 50,000 people registered for tickets, though only 25,000 are available. Pre-sale for the Saturday of the event launched today, with adult tickets starting from £59 before fees.

“We’re pulling out all the stops to make this the biggest beach party the UK has seen in years”

Ian Rogers, founder of Summer Fest of the Beach and Solihull Summer Fest, said: “This is more than just a festival—it’s a full-blown celebration of music, nostalgia, and British summer magic.

“The response so far has been incredible, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make this the biggest beach party the UK has seen in years. Whether you grew up with T4 on the Beach or just love unforgettable live music, this is your chance to be part of something special.”

Solihull Summer Fest, based in Solihull in the Midlands, has welcomed acts such as Olly Murs, Ronan Keating, Shaggy, Blue, Busted, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Alexandra Burke, The Jacksons, Feeder, Razorlight, Billy Ocean, Alesha Dixon and Five.

