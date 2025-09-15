DEAG expands festival portfolio with Germany’s Rockharz

Deutsche Entertainment (DEAG) is expanding its festival portfolio with a majority stake in the eastern German rock & metal festival Rockharz Open Air.

The Veruga-organised, Ballenstedt-based festival celebrated its 30th edition this year, welcoming 25,000 visitors over three days and hosting the likes of Powerwolf, Heaven Shall Burn, In Extremo, and Saxon.

It marks a new direction for DEAG’s festival subsidiary, which is expanding its activities in the rock & metal genre after dialling in on the electronic, techno, and urban music segment in recent years, with festivals including Germany’s Airbeat One, Mayday, Nature One, Sputnik Spring Break, and Indian Spirit.

“Rockharz is an excellent addition to DEAG’s festival portfolio,” says DEAG CEO Detlef Kornett. “We are continuing to expand successfully both domestically and abroad and are consistently implementing our buy & build strategy.

“We continue to see high growth potential in the festival sector. The Rockharz festival will strengthen our market position through synergies with our festivals and across national borders.”

DEAG looks on track to achieve its full-year ticket sales target this year, with a notable revenue and earnings boost coming in part from the Germany-based firm’s buy & build strategy that has led to acquisitions across the European continent.

Rockharz will join the rock festival portfolio that also includes Spain’s Rockfest Barcelona and Switzerland’s Rock The Lakes. The long-standing festival sold out its 2026 tickets in three days, with Subway to Sally, Alice Cooper, Biohazard, and Helloween set to perform at next year’s event.

“With DEAG, we now have a strong partner at our side”

“The fact that a festival of this size sold out after three days speaks to substance rather than hype,” says Oliver Hoppe, MD of Wizard Live GmbH and DEAG EVP.

“Rockharz is a logical addition for us: it combines quality, relevance and continuity. Touring and festivals are no longer an ‘either/or’ proposition. The market is increasingly thinking in terms of integration. That’s exactly where synergies arise – when content, partnerships, and reach fit together. Rockharz has it all.”

Managing directors Thorsten Kohlrausch and Daniela Glogner will stay on as shareholders and continue to play an active and long-term role in the festival.

“With DEAG, we now have a strong partner at our side,” Kohlrausch and Glogner say.

“We are thrilled by the cooperative attitude of the DEAG team and the high regard in which our work on the festival has been held to date. Together, we will build on the strengths and unique features of ROCKHARZ and develop them further for the future,” they conclude.

Elsewhere, Wizard Live joined forces with Head of PR and the Heavy Metal Truants to launch a charity padel tournament, raising over €15,000 (£13,000/$17,600) for Save the Children with the first edition.

The Berlin event is the first in Germany, following in the footsteps of the established Heavy Metal Truants from England, who have contributed to raising over £6 million in the past 15 years. A second German event is expected next year.

“Together we’ve taken the first step toward our own six million – and I’m proud that we were able to generate over €15,000 for Save the Children with just the first edition,” Hoppe says.

