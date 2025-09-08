Ed Sheeran wraps up tour with Düsseldorf hat-trick

Ed Sheeran has brought the curtain down on his near three-and-a-half-year Mathematics Tour in front of 195,000 fans across three sold out nights in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Comprising more than 160 shows, the global trek began at Dublin’s Croke Park on 23 April 2022 and came to an end last night (7 September) at Düsseldorf’s 65,000-cap Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Hamburg-based concert promoter FKP Scorpio promoted 65 tour dates overall, which attracted more than 3.5 million attendees.

“This summer alone, we promoted 22 Mathematics Tour shows and welcomed more than 1,139,000 fans, generating ticket sales of €100 million – an extraordinary figure,” says Folkert Koopmans, founder and CEO of FKP Scorpio. “The entire tour was defined by not only record-breaking numbers, but also emotional stories on and off stage, unforgettable moments that gave us goosebumps, and an artist with the unique ability to create the atmosphere of an intimate club, even in the largest stadiums.

“For us as promoters, it was a truly special experience. We are grateful to Ed and his team for their trust and for our outstanding partnership, which has continued for 14 years.”

To celebrate the end of the tour, Sheeran was presented with a custom-made pinball machine by FKP Scorpio – a one-of-a-kind piece in an “Ed Sheeran design”.

“The thought was to give him something truly special – not something that would just end up in a display case, but something you can actually have fun with,” adds Koopmans. “Then I remembered that Ed converted an old barn at his home into a pub – and honestly, what’s a pub without a pinball machine?”

One Fiinix Live-represented Sheeran releases his new album Play on 12 September, followed by five exclusive European shows scheduled for early December. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter will then launch his Loop Stadium Tour in New Zealand in January 2026.

