First 20 speakers for European Festival Conference revealed

Pan-European festival association Yourope has announced the first 20 speakers and topics for its 2025 European Festival Conference (EFC).

Évora, Portugal, will be the destination for the sixth edition of the biennial gathering and summit for festival promoters.

The event, which will take place from 18-21 November, will feature two days of seminars, workshops, outdoor activities and networking excursions.

“We look forward to meeting up in Portugal in the middle of Évora’s beautiful landscape, where we will stay at Ecorkhotel Évora, Alentejo and have the conference with first-class food, excursions and wellness offers included,” says Yourope’s chair Christof Huber.

The EFC is dedicated entirely to all topics relating to popular music festivals, but is more intimate than other conferences because the number of participants is limited.

Speakers will include Artur Mendes (Boom Festival, Portugal), Christian Denzer (covermyass insurance, Germany), Christof Huber (OpenAir St.Gallen & Yourope, Switzerland), Codruta Vulcu (ARTmania Festival, Romania), Fruzsina Szép (Superbloom, Germany), Greg Parmley (ILMC, UK), Holger Jan Schmidt (Yourope), Ivan Milivojev (EXIT Festival, Serbia), James Drury (IQ Magazine, UK) and Jana Post (Rock am Ring, Germany).

“It is always a highlight when the European festival family comes together”

Huber says the EFC is renowned for its honest exchanges during the panel programme, while also making it possible to spend quality time with colleagues and new acquaintances.

“It’s special to be there on a social level,” he adds, “because you spend three days together without any outside distractions.”

Other confirmed speakers include Linnéa Vågen Svensson (Greener Events & GO Group, Norway), Marta Pallarès (Primavera Sound, Spain), Prof. Miguel Almeida (ADAI), Morten Therkildsen (Roskilde Festival, Denmark), Prof. Özgehan Şenyuva (METU University, Turkey), Prof. Ralf Kitzberger (Schickhardt Rechtsanwälte, Germany), Roberta Medina (Rock in Rio Lisbon, Portugal), Sam Shemtob (FEAT, UK), Tamás Kádár (Sziget Festival, Hungary), Tristan Skelley (FEAT, UK) and Prof. Vítor Éscaria (ISEG, Portugal).

Among the subjects on the agenda are: Navigating the future of the sector; How to deal with exploding production costs: creating cash before budgets burst; Artificial Intelligence debate club: friend or foe?; Festival Safety: show-stop scenarios; Economic impact of festivals on a local and national level; Dancing in the dark: festivals & political pressure; and The present and future of fair ticketing

“I am already looking forward to our sixth EFC,” adds Yourope general secretary Holger Jan Schmidt. “It is always a highlight when the European festival family comes together. Inspiring conversations, in-depth exploration of the most relevant topics and quality time with the best people.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, the issues are serious and times are tough for our sector. This makes the constructive exchange at the EFC all the more important, and I already know that we will end on a wonderful, motivating note when we look at the magical moments of the festival world and our dear participants.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.