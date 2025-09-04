IFF 2025 conference and showcase programme complete

The invitation-only showcase festival and conference returns to central London next week, with nearly 1,000 delegates set to attend

News By Hanna Ellington | 4 September 2025

Lambrini Girls at IFF 2024
Lambrini Girls at IFF 2024

Less than a week remains until the 2025 International Festival Forum (IFF), with the event’s conference and agency showcase schedule now complete.

Organised by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and held in association with Offlimits Music Festival, the invitation-only gathering returns to Omeara in London Bridge between 9-11 September, with nearly 1,000 delegates from over 50 countries set to attend.

The 11th edition of the event will feature its largest-ever agenda, with a variety of sessions, workshops, and keynote interviews on topics including diversifying income streams, event safety, AI and technology, and industry innovations.

Highlights include a keynote interview with Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, and a special session with EXIT Festival leaders as they unpack the challenges of running an event amid political adversity. Plus, ROSTR CEO Mark Williamson will unveil the ROSTR x IQ Europe’s Summer Festival Summer 2025 Report in a special session.

Other speakers include Alex Bruford (Roam), Beth Morton (UTA), Chris Payne (WME), Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool Festival), Josh Javor (WME), Kim Bloem (Mojo Concerts), Nick Bonard (Monxtreux Media Ventures), Sia Farr (Offlimits), and Virág Csiszár (Sziget Festival).

IFF has been the world’s leading annual platform for buyers and sellers since its conception in 2015

Showcasing agencies for this year’s IFF are ITB, Motion, Primary Talent International, Roam, and Runway. In addition, Music From Ireland and The Spanish Wave will present emerging acts from Ireland and Spain for this year’s International Showcase.

Artists including Brògeal, Dharmacide, Everyone Says Hi, Goldie Lookin Chain, Natanya, Oh My God! It’s The Church, The Sophs, and more are all set to perform throughout the event.

For the final night of IFF, Music Venue Trust will bring along artists Sam Wilkinson, Nadia Sheikh, Bilk, and ĠENN to close out this year’s programme.

Elsewhere, ATC Live, CAA, ITB, Motion, Primary, Pure, Runway, UTA, Wasserman Music and WME will all be setting up offices in and around the IFF campus, with meetings restricted to IFF delegates. A variety of mixers and socials are also on tap.

Additional partners for this year’s event include CTS Eventim, See Tickets, Fever, iTicket Global, LMP Group, Lowline Entertainment Group, Ticketswap, Tysers Live, John Henrys, Showstop, Student Beans, Mobile Locker, Megaforce, Montreux Jazz Festival and Festyvent.

IFF has been the world’s leading annual platform for buyers and sellers since its conception in 2015. Over 750 festivals, tens of thousands of artists, and dozens of countries are represented at the multi-day event, held during the key late summer booking period.

Full details for IFF 2025 can be found at iff.rocks.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

MOST POPULAR

Related Content

ILMC 33 will take place virtually this year

ILMC reveals provisional agenda for 2021 edition

The 33rd International Live Music Conference will unite the industry's top players to explore topics ranging from touring to livestreaming and Brexit to Covid

News 6 January, 2021

The Darkness

The Darkness do Dingwalls: Final IFF showcases announced

The ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ hitmakers are among the final acts announced for the International Festival Forum 2019 later this month

News 10 September, 2019

Ex-Dire Straits manager Ed Bicknell will interview Roger Daltrey on Thursday 7 March

Biggest-ever ILMC sells out

Every ticket for March's bumper ILMC 31 has been snapped up, with only a limited number of passes for Futures Forum, IPM and GEI remaining

News 21 February, 2019

Back to top
tag //if (typeof Stripe === 'undefined') { // var stripeScript = document.createElement('script'); // stripeScript.src = 'https://js.stripe.com/v3/'; // stripeScript.onload = function() { // // Retry any failed Stripe operations // if (typeof window.retryStripeInit === 'function') { // window.retryStripeInit(); // } // }; // document.head.appendChild(stripeScript); //}