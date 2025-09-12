IFF 2025: Festivals in polarised times

A trio of European festival bosses emphasised the importance of staying true to their vision in the International Festival Forum (IFF) session Amplifying Values: Festivals in Polarised Times.

Kem Lalot of France’s Les Eurockéennes, Michal Kaščák from Slovakia’s Pohoda festival and Natália Oszkó-Jakab, director of Hungary’s Valley of Arts Festival, tackled the big questions at this week’s London conference, moderated by IQ Magazine’s James Drury.

Kaščák said that he was accustomed to dealing with some of the political issues that became a recurring feature of the 2025 festival season.

“Some people say that there’s too much politics around us everywhere so festivals should just be a place for fun, but we are trying to be responsible,” he said. “We are trying to bring sensitive topics to the table, but we like fun and people can still have fun. We want to experience joy of life, but when you want to have the joy of life – not only at the festival, but also during your normal life – you must have your society free.”

Kaščák suggested it was the duty of high-profile figures and events to use their platform as a force for good – even if it alienates certain sponsors and sections of the audience.

“It’s important to discuss and to bring some tensions and to open some topics. If everyone is silent, it’s similar to a totalitarian regime”

“I think it is responsibility of… festivals, artists, etc, [to] use that power for keeping your society free,” he said. “You must be prepared for complex consequences. I started in an underground alternative scene in communist Czechoslovakia, and when I saw that someone was willing to go to prison because they wanted to do free art, you must be ready to accept consequences. For example, we lost all support from the state cultural fund. The culture in general in Slovakia is not easy at times, but when you are able to accept these consequences in your life, it’s much easier.

“It was popular a few years ago to be a very activist festival. Now it’s becoming unpopular – some festivals have banned rainbow flags because it’s too political, and I don’t understand this move not to say anything… because I think that it’s important to discuss and to bring some tensions and to open some topics. If everyone is silent, it’s similar to a totalitarian regime.”

Kaščák said he was content for Pohoda to lose out commercially as a result of sticking to its principles.

“When we describe ourselves as a celebration of freedom, it’s not just a phrase,” he said. “You can feel it in the creation of the festival from an artistic point of view, but also with other activities.”

Lalot, meanwhile, noted that Les Eurockéennes was subject to multiple instances of outside interference in the run-up to this year’s event. He brought up the case of French rapper Freeze Corleone, who had been accused of promoting anti-Semitism in his music and was removed from the lineup following a prefectural decision.

“What happened this year during our festival has never happened since our festival was creating 35 years ago, involving three artists on the same day,” he said. “The first artist was Freeze Corleone, which is a French hip-hop artist who, I should point out, has never been convicted of any crime. The prefect asked him to defend himself with a counter argument.

“Following the counter argument sent by the artist, the prefect banned the concert. That’s when we stepped in, challenging this decision in the name of freedom of expression. All this took place in the last week of the festival and the artist was unable to perform the festival, so it was cancelled two days before he was supposed to perform.”

“Your responsibility as a festival maker is to know who are you staging, and to be prepared”

However, an attempt to ban controversial Irish hip-hop group Kneecap did not proceed, reportedly after the band agreed to abide by a code of conduct (“Perhaps it would have been difficult for a newly appointed prefect to ban another artist,” Lalot speculated), while a performance by Les Serge, a project based on the repertoire of the late French singer-songwriter and actor Serge Gainsbourg, also came under threat due to a copyright claim by a local association.

“How much freedom does the festival have to operate?” queried Lalot. “The festival was founded on the value of tolerance, solidarity and respect. That’s why our contracts include a clause governing behaviour on stage and in the dressing rooms as well. But we are not replacing the justice system. We are simply reiterating the values of the festival.”

He added: “In my opinion, there are two major points. We must succeed in maintaining artistic freedom by having the trust from the politicians to the festival bookers and the festival audience, and we must ensure easy access to our festival by keeping admission prices affordable.”

Nevertheless, Oszkó-Jakab said that festivals had a duty to do their research when it comes to booking acts.

“Let’s say there is a question of morality,” she said. “Your responsibility as a festival maker is to know who are you staging, and to be prepared. I don’t think we have to mitigate, we have to choose. We have to know the songs. I’m sorry, it’s a lot of work, I know, not to just see a name and see a lot of people like them on Facebook and they have a lot of fans. No, you have to know the product as well and then be prepared to be put in line with those values.

“It’s also how your approach your audience. We systematically engage in a debate throughout the whole year so the people who are coming know the stance of the festival.”

Kaščák said that such programming decisions were “not so complicated”.

“You are curating your event. You are choosing who is playing it,” he said. “If someone is homophobic, racist, xenophobic, if someone is celebrating these kind of things, you can’t invite them to celebration of freedom festival. Some people are like, ‘Oh, but you are against freedom of speech?’ No, I’m not against freedom of speech. I don’t want people who are racist to run this world. So if I don’t want it, it’s my freedom to choose. And you are responsible for you are choosing.”

