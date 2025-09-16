IFF 2025: Music and music festivals as change drivers

Organisers of Denmark’s Roskilde have outlined the festival’s mission to use its platform to drive social, artistic and environmental change.

Roskilde’s head of participation and diversity Mika Christoffersen and head of partnerships René Jensen were joined by creative industries coach Tamara Gal-On at last week’s International Festival Forum (IFF) in London Bridge.

The session explored how festivals can drive authentic and impactful change in a time of constant uncertainty and crisis.

Christoffersen set out the four “bottom lines” under which the volunteer-driven, not-for-profit, charitable gathering operates.

“Of course, there’s a monetary aspect,” they said. “Then we have the social bottom line. So how is our social impact? We have to calculate that on all projects. Then we have an artistic bottom line. Who are we handing the mic to? What does our artistic musical programme look like and what kind of values are we putting out into the world? And how does that affect the artists in turn? And then environmental. The greenest solution would be not to have a festival. So we’re trying to mitigate things, choosing the less harmful actions and then hoping that the other three bottom lines kind of balance that out.”

“This is the first generation where, when they’re telling us about what they’re imagining, it’s worse than what they’re in right now”

Detailing the impetus for Roskilde’s ethos, Christoffersen explained it gave the festival a sense of “freedom” after surveys of younger audience members revealed “a feeling of hopelessness” about the future.

“This is the first generation where, when they’re telling us about what they’re imagining, it’s worse than what they’re in right now,” said Christoffersen. “If you were asking our parents and grandparents, it was flying cars, and you had all these imaginations of what the future could be like. The sci-fi was both bleak, but also hopeful. Now it’s zombie apocalypses and everything’s burning to the ground, and they have a hard time seeing it turning out better than it is now, and that is the potential.

“This is a space where they can feel that humanity can do something together. It becomes a space to be free, to imagine, to try new things, to live in a different way. It’s a break from their routine. And we’re already trendsetters; we’re already choosing what’s on the stages, so with that comes responsibility. We know this is the background the audience members are coming in with. So why not try to use it in a positive way? You’re going to influence people either way. They’re going to take something home with them when they’ve been to your event, so why not be intentional about it? And that kind of boils down to this idea, if you can’t imagine a different future, you can’t build it.”

Christoffersen suggested that a “crisis of imagination” was at the core of the problem.

“If you can’t imagine being an artist and having a career that you can be in for the next 40 years that you’re thriving in, how are you going to build that? How’s that going to become to fruition?” Christoffersen said. “If you’re a 19-year-old going to a festival, and you’re just drinking for a week because that’s an escape, and you’re going back to the apocalyptic scenario where AI is taking your job and everything’s burning down, that’s not enabling you to change that.

“So we start with trying to create a week of imagination, a week of utopias, and trying to build those small connections and break the routine of imagining something that’s bleak. So how do we do that? We try using the festival as a platform… We have the decision of what we use that platform for, who we give the mic to, and that can be activists, or it can be commercial partners. It can be artists – we try to see art as a tool for change.”

“If you know what your values are, it’s much easier to choose your responsibility”

They added: “Freedom is choosing your responsibility. It’s not having no responsibility, but choosing the ones you want. So that encapsulates quite nicely what we’re asking our partners and our artists and our audience members to do.”

Gal-On, who is the co-founder of Music Leaders Network, a leadership programme for mid-career women and non-binary people in the music industry, applauded the concept.

“I love the last quote about choosing your responsibility because, if you know what your values are, it’s much easier to choose your responsibility,” said Gal-On, whose coaching practice is focused on supporting her clients to achieve career longevity.

“Having experiences at festivals where you know that your values are going to be, if not met – you don’t have to have a values match – but at least feel some sympathy or empathy is being radiated at you from those values, is immensely important for that kind of artist I’m trying to build, who feels like they’re going to be supported as they go on their quite complicated, quite taxing journey,” she said.

Gal-On credited the Music Support charity for providing quiet spaces at festivals to enable artists to “decompress”.

“One of the festivals I did was the very end of August, and you could see the people who had been on tour as they came into the food space, or into the rest space, were physically at the end of something. You could absolutely feel that,” she said.

“We are aiming for more long term partnerships, meaning that we are aiming for deeper engagement”

Christoffersen said Roskilde had introduced a dedicated backstage area for emerging acts.

“We tried to make it very equal and have a big artist village where everybody got access,” they said. “But what we discovered is that it was actually the emerging artists, not the headliners, that were not thriving in that because suddenly you’re in a backstage area where you’re with the people that you want to impress, the people that you’re fans of or that you look up to.

“Normally, we would make a separate area for the headliners, but instead, we made a separate area for emerging artists, where all the big names are not allowed. There’s a little area that’s fenced off where we have more support. ‘Are you battling stage fright? Are you feeling burned out? Are you overwhelmed?’ There’s somebody there.”

Turning to sponsorship deals, Jensen stressed that Roskilde was doubly careful when choosing commercial partners to ensure their values aligned.

“The partners that choose to be a part of Roskilde Festival, we are not naive, and it is a matter of branding and getting close to this big audience of youngsters, that is for sure,” he said. “But if that were the only motivation, then we would quite quickly find out there was not a match… We have a whole team that go through supply chains and so on.”

Jensen said that deals could be broken down into long term and short term partnerships.

“The short term partnership often is more specific on product or campaign and so on, and that’s fine, but we are aiming for more long term partnerships, meaning that we are aiming for deeper engagement,” he said. “For instance, Carlsberg is our biggest partner and has been with us for decades and the deal they made with us many years ago and how they work with us today has changed dramatically. It’s always a discussion on what to prioritise.

“We have our values. We have our lanes, and they tap into all of them. First of all, the artistic – they support emerging artists at the festival. Also, sustainability – we are demanding they reconsider what ingredients they’re using in their beer brewing. Of course, we are also 100% ecological. And last but not least, the social part, drink with respect. We have this campaign called, ‘Drink with respect.’ So they are promoting non alcoholic beer, and we are putting the non alcoholic alternative in a primary position in our bars.”

