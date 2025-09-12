International Ticketing Report 2025 out now

The 11th edition of the International Ticketing Report is now available in print, digitally, and on the dedicated year-round mini-site.

Since it was first published in 2015 (as the International Ticketing Yearbook), the ITR has been the only global guide to the live entertainment ticketing market.

The publication takes a fresh new direction for its eleventh edition, featuring snapshot overviews of 68 markets across seven regions, as well as insights and information from 150+ companies.

Also included are detailed reports of the latest technological innovations across the sector and the top trends in ticketing this year.

Plus, the ITR 2025 features deep dives into D2C ticketing, dynamic pricing, the latest regulatory moves, and key consolidation activity.

“This report is designed to map those changes and provide clarity at a time when the pace of transformation is only accelerating”

“The ticket has never carried so much weight. Once a simple pass to gain entry, it is now a highly flexible digital asset – powering customer relationships, enabling upselling, enhancing security, and generating data that drives business decisions across the live ecosystem,” writes ITR editor James Drury and consulting editor Tim Chambers.

“In this year’s report, we dedicate more space than ever to exploring how ticketing is evolving, with a series of in-depth features on the most pressing issues in the industry.

“At its core, of course, ticketing is still about connecting fans with the live experiences they love. But as technology, regulation, and business models evolve, the complexity of how that connection is managed – and monetised – has never been greater. This report is designed to map those changes and provide clarity at a time when the pace of transformation is only accelerating.”

IQ subscribers can read the digital magazine, access the mini site here, or purchase a print copy here.

