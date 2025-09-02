Katy Perry surpasses 1m tickets on Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry has sold more than 1.1 million tickets on her retrospective The Lifetimes Tour, marking an achievement for the ongoing 91-date run.

The world tour, which has already passed through Australia and North America and will continue onto South America, Europe, and Asia, has grossed more than $80 million in sales across the Live Nation-backed US and Canada legs, according to management.

The Lifetimes Tour kicked off on 23 April at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX (cap. 22,300) and is scheduled to end on 7 December at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park (40,000), with a post-race show following the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

So far, the Grammy Award-nominated singer has performed 53 shows, hitting arenas across 25 US cities, seven in Canada, two in Mexico, and five in Australia. While the outing is in support of her seventh studio album, 143, the two-hour show sees Perry perform a selection from her catalogue of hits.

This week, Perry will launch the Latin American leg with a show at Santiago, Chile’s Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida (25,000), followed by two at Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Movistar Arena (15,000), a performance at São Paulo, Brazil’s The Town festival, and stadium shows at Curitiba’s Arena da Baixada (42,000) and Brasília’s Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha (69,910) on 19 September.

“I’m proud to donate £1 from every ticket on the UK leg… to usher in the next generation of music talent”

The European leg of her tour kicks off in October, with shows in the UK, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Spain, Italy, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. Highlights here include three nights at Paris’s Accor Arena (20,300) and two at London’s The O2 (20,000).

With the AEG-backed UK leg, Perry pledged £1 from every ticket sold to the Music Venue Trust, joining a growing number of artists giving back to the circuit where they got their start.

“I’m proud to donate £1 from every ticket on the UK leg of The Lifetimes Tour to Music Venue Trust so that venues like Water Rats and Scala, where I played my first UK shows, can continue to usher in the next generation of music talent,” said CAA-represented Perry last November.

The final run will see the popstar perform six shows across China – two in Hangzhou, three in Shanghai and one in Haikou – which reportedly sold out a minute after going on sale, followed by a stop at Saitama, Japan’s Saitama Super Arena (37,000) and the UAE post-race performance.

Her previous global trek, Witness: The Tour (2017-18), saw Perry sell a reported 1.2 million tickets across over 110 shows in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania. She also took up residency in Las Vegas with Play from 2021-23, selling over 300,000 tickets across 80 shows at Resorts World Theatre (5,000).

