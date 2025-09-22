Kneecap vow legal action after being barred from Canada

Kneecap say they are taking legal action after being banned from Canada for allegedly making “statements that are contrary to Canadian values and laws that have caused deep alarm to our government”.

The West Belfast hip-hop trio were set to perform sold-out shows at History in Toronto on 14-15 October and Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre on 22-23 October.

But speaking on behalf of the Canadian government, parliamentary secretary for combating crime Vince Gasparro announced on X that the group had been deemed “ineligible to enter our country”.

“The group have amplified political violence and publicly displayed support for terrorist organisations such as Hezbollah and Hamas,” said Gasparro. “These are not expressions of art or legitimate political critique. They are dangerous endorsements of violence and hate.”

The MP also cited the terrorism case in the UK against band member Mo Chara, which is due to return to court this Friday (26 September).

“Criticism of foreign governments is protected under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” continued Gasparro. “However, advocating for political violence, glorifying terrorist organisations and displaying hate symbols that directly target the Jewish community are not protected forms of expression and will not be tolerated by our government. That is why, as parliamentary secretary for combating crime, I am announcing that effective immediately, the members of Kneecap have been deemed ineligible to enter Canada.

“Canada stands firmly against hate speech, incitements to violence and the glorification of terrorism. Political debate and free speech are vital to our democracy, but open endorsements of terrorist groups are not free speech.”

“No member of Kneecap has been convicted of any crime in any country ever”

Chara is charged with a terror offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a London concert in 2024. The group deny the allegation, which they describe as a “carnival of distraction” away from Gaza.

Responding on social media, Kneecap hit back at Gasparro’s “wholly untrue and deeply malicious” comments, adding that they have played Canada “many times with zero issues” and are taking legal action.

“We will not accept it. No member of Kneecap has been convicted of any crime in any country ever,” say the group. “We have today instructed our lawyers to initiate legal action against you.”

Kneecap, who have been backed by the BC Civil Liberties Association, recently announced a livestream performance and a cinema screening in lieu of their US tour, which was cancelled last month “due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London” to the tour’s planned 1 October start date.

The Hungarian government also banned Kneecap from the country for three years this summer, claiming their scheduled Sziget Festival performance “posed a national security threat”. The group have also seen concerts cancelled in Germany and Austria.

Kneecap played their biggest headline show in England to date at OVO Arena Wembley in London on 18 September. The trio were introduced to the stage by Massive Attack and director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Ben Jamal, who described them as “a band who refused to be silenced for their solidarity with the Palestinian people”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.