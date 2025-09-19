Laneway Festival scores Chappell Roan exclusive

Chappell Roan is set to headline the 2026 instalment of the much-loved Laneway Festival, marking her first-ever national tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Taking place from 5–15 February, next year’s touring festival will feature 35% more artists and a brand new East Coast stage.

Additionally, a third of the 2026 lineup will make their Australian debut on the six-date tour, which visits Auckland, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth.

Joining Roan on the Laneway Festival 2026 bill are Wolf Alice, Role Model, PinkPantheress, Wet Leg, Yung Lean & Bladee, Lucy Dacus, Alex G, BENEE, Cavetown, Mt. Joy, The Dare, Gigi Perez and more.

Co-founded by Danny Rogers and Jerome Borazio, Laneway is part of TEG’s live entertainment portfolio. Last year’s 20th anniversary edition, headlined by Charli XCX, drew a record-breaking 200,000+ music fans to sold-out shows across six cities, plus another 40,000 at sideshows.

“After three incredible years, Knotfest will be taking a short break in 2026”

Elsewhere, Knotfest Australia will take a year off in 2026, although organisers have already confirmed its return in 2027.

The continent-spanning festival – created by American heavy metal band Slipknot and their longtime manager and CEO of 5B Artist Management, Cory Brennan – has spawned three editions Down Under.

Announcing the hiatus, promoters Destroy All Lines and TEG said: “After three incredible years—made unforgettable by the fans and the artists that shared the stage across each line-up—we’ll be taking a short break in 2026,” the statement reads. “This time off will allow us to come back in 2027 with the best Knotfest Australia yet.

“Thank you for your passion, patience, and loyalty. We can’t wait to share what’s next and to make 2027 a truly unmissable experience.”

This year’s Knotfest featured Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Polaris, BABYMETAL, Slaughter To Prevail, Within Temptation, and more.

“S2O Songkran Music Festival promises global headliners, explosive water cannons and pyrotechnics”

Meanwhile, the Bangkok-hailing S2O Songkran Music Festival will head to Australia for the first time in 2026.

Launched in 2015 to celebrate the traditional Thai New Year, S2O Songkran Music Festival is thought to be the world’s largest water-themed music festival.

Next year, the event will land in Brisbane after making stops in Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei and Los Angeles.

Promising global headliners, explosive water cannons and pyrotechnics, and world-class production, S2O Australia will be an “open-air summer festival” at a brand new, inner-city, riverside venue.

Few other details have been announced, but previous editions of S2O Songkran Music Festival have boasted EDM giants such as DJ Snake, Afrojack, Don Diablo, and Marshmello.

