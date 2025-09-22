Live Nation JV to operate three Dubai venues

Live Nation Middle East has announced a new partnership with Expo City Dubai to manage three premier venues in the city.

BRAG, a joint venture between Live Nation Middle East and UAE-based events company BRAG, will manage Jubilee Park (cap. 11,000), Al Forsan Park (5,000) and Dubai Millennium Amphitheater (2,000).

All three Dubai venues will will hold year-round programming including major concerts and immersive shows, with Jubilee Park and Al Forsan Park also staging festivals, exhibitions and cultural events. In addition, Dubai Millennium Amphitheater will provide an intimate setting for emerging artists and community events.

“Expo City Dubai represents the future of live entertainment in the region – a place where creativity and innovation come together,” says James Craven, president of Live Nation Middle East. “This partnership is an exciting extension of Live Nation’s vision to bring more world-class events to dynamic settings. With BRAG’s deep local expertise and Live Nation’s global experience in venue management, we’re creating new opportunities to attract international talent, homegrown concepts, and the region’s most ambitious events.”

Jubilee Park, Al Forsan Park and Dubai Millennium Amphitheater have already hosted events including Untold Music Festival, Break the Block, ELROW, the FIFA Fan Zone, plus performances from the likes of Jungle, Amr Diab and Tiesto.

“Expo City is a landmark destination, and the versatility of its spaces makes this partnership truly powerful,” says BRAG CEO and creative director Ramzi Nakad. “Whether it’s a music festival, an art showcase, a global summit, or an innovative brand experience, these venues can flex to fit any format. Through this collaboration, we’re not only unlocking the full creative potential of these spaces but also making it easier and faster for event organisers, promoters, creators, and communities to bring their ideas to life.”

In line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and goal to lead globally in sustainable events by 2030, Expo City Dubai and Live Nation are implementing sustainability standards across all three venues. These include collecting environmental data, setting reduction targets, measuring event carbon footprints, achieving zero waste to landfill, reducing food waste, prioritising renewable energy over fossil fuels, and eliminating single-use plastics.

“This partnership with BRAG and Live Nation Middle East reflects our continued commitment to transforming Expo City into a year-round hub for world-class entertainment,” adds Amna Abulhoul, executive creative director – entertainment & experiences at Expo City Dubai. “By opening our venues to a broader spectrum of creators, artists, and communities, we’re not only honouring our legacy as a place of connection and innovation—we’re evolving it.”

