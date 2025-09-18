Love My Live: Robbie Williams tour report

Designed to cement his status as the self-styled king of entertainment, Robbie Williams’ Britpop tour is also a spectacle that’s as much about showmanship as sound – the very embodiment of “let me entertain you!” So how did Robbie and his team put all this together? IQ spoke to those who brought the tour to life and made it one of 2025’s most successful, compelling, and enjoyable nights out.

“Welcome to the Robnaissance!” blared headlines earlier this summer. Except, can you call it a comeback if Robbie Williams has never really been away? Sure, this might be his first stadium tour in seven years, but he had a run of major arena shows in 2023 and sold out a BTS Hyde Park show last year. Then there’s Better Man, the biographical musical film based on his life that spawned new music and endless rounds of cosy chat show appearances. So, it’s no surprise that Robbie has shifted over 1.3m tickets thus far for Britpop, a 39-date, 23-country celebration of pure entertainment and a 25-year solo career.

Yet, far from a being a standard nostalgia trip or a greatest-hits-type jaunt, this tour is a strategic masterplan, neatly dovetailing with the forthcoming release of his 13th studio album (also called Britpop, and a raw, guitar-driven homage to the 1990s era he helped define) and building on a newfound admiration from Gen Z and Millennials to tap the commercial power of a legacy artist in mid-career rejuvenation.

The first thing to understand about Robbie Williams is that there’s never no demand – only two years ago, he was selling out iconic arenas like The O2, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, and Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi. The second thing is, he doesn’t even need production. “He can do an amazing show with one mic, one spotlight, some monitors, and a PA – he is the production!” says John Lafferty, Britpop’s production manager. “He doesn’t need anything else to blow your socks off.”

So why now? “Following the release of Better Man and the advanced sell-out of his 2024 Hyde Park show, this year felt right for a return to stadiums,” says Ian Huffam of X-ray Touring, Robbie’s agent. And these 39 Europe-only dates are just the beginning; with Britpop the album due for release in October – and the tour’s success thus far – “other major markets are currently being planned, with announcements to follow in due course.”

Being such a well-established star, Huffam says it wasn’t particularly difficult working out priorities in terms of which territories and which cities within those territories to play. With that being said, initial sales were so strong that additional dates were added in several lesser-known markets – Bulgaria, Greece, and his first-ever show in Türkiye – pushing a “summer” tour into October, which is a first according to Huffam.

“His unmatched charisma, electrifying energy, and long list of catchy, era-defining hits make him a globally desirable performer”

There was also the issue of routing the tour around venue availability, which has given it a somewhat haphazard, zigzag look on paper: for example, his seven shows in Germany are interspersed with trips to Belgium, France, Spain, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Lithuania, and Latvia; the Scandinavian shows (Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki, and Stockholm), are spread out across three months; and sandwiched between Austria and Finland is a visit to the island of Malta. It all adds up to an extremely long tour – 31 May to 7 October – and special consideration required for organisation and logistics.

The road to Kazakhstan

Given Robbie’s enduring appeal, Britpop’s tour route is understandably extensive, but even among some of the far-flung host cities, one destination stands out – Kazakhstan (he’s headlining Park Live Almaty festival on 3 September). Indeed, so keen was the festival to have Robbie grace their stage that they even added an extra day to the event to accommodate him. “By the time we learned about Robbie’s plans to visit the Middle East, the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday slots of our festival were already filled,” says Maria Axenova, Park Live’s promoter. “The only option was to offer him a Thursday headline, and we gladly did, even though it meant expanding Park Live into a four-day celebration.”

Given that the other headliners include Marilyn Manson, Alan Walker, and Röyksopp, Robbie might not seem like an obvious addition, but the festival was convinced he’d be a huge draw. “Park Live has always been about presenting cultural icons – artists who have helped shape modern music – and Robbie fits that mission perfectly,” adds Axenova. “His unmatched charisma, electrifying energy, and long list of catchy, era-defining hits make him a globally desirable performer. For Kazakhstan, this is truly a historic moment – no exaggeration.”

It will, however, be different from a standard Britpop show; “Fortunately, nobody suggested driving to Kazakhstan!” jokes Garry Lewis of Beat the Street bussing. Instead, it’s a fly-date show, with “a completely different idea and design – a very stripped-down version,” says Lafferty. “We’re only flying four pallets of backline and audio control, and nothing from this current production is going.”

Nonetheless, fans in the region are clearly excited – while Axenova says they don’t have precise data on international ticket-buyers, they’ve seen reports of flight shortages from certain cities around the festival dates. “That’s a strong indicator of regional interest,” she says.

“German fans love him, have grown up with him, and they’re very loyal”

And “strong” is an apt description for the Europe-wide demand to see Robbie strut his stuff – his debut show in Spain at the RCDE Stadium sold out, as did two nights (80,000+) at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA, two nights at London’s Emirates Stadium, and 44,000 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“German fans love him, have grown up with him, and they’re very loyal,” explains MCT Agentur promoter Scumeck Sabottka of Robbie’s enduring popularity in the country (and why Britpop sold out seven dates there). “Robbie gives them 100% what they expect, and more, and we are not robbing their purses with prices either.”

“With an arena show, we could do multiple nights that would sell out within hours,” says Live Nation’s Deividas Afarjanc, who promoted the Kaunas, Lithuania show. “But one night at a stadium is what works best in our market – it’s a cultural quirk that such shows don’t sell out until the last few days.” It was a similar story in France – steady and consistent sales, with all tickets gone by the last week. “Having performed several times already at Accor Arena, Paris’s La Défense Arena was the best option, in terms of size, scheduling, and overall strategy,” says Salomon Hazot of Saloni Productions.

Swings Both Ways

“70% women and 30% men,” is how Hazot breaks down Robbie’s audience demographic – similar figures to the UK’s. “68% female, 32% male,” confirms Metropolis Music’s Bob Angus, who also notes that 28% of ticket-buyers were under 40 (the biggest segment was 50–59, at 31%). “His audience is older than when we first started working with him, but the demographic is quite broad, because when all is said and done, he puts on a great show, and it has mass appeal,” he adds. “In real terms, the audience is cross-generational – if your parents listened to him at home, there’s a good chance you ended up being a fan.”

Anecdotal evidence suggests this cross-generational appeal is even greater in those places that have seen less of Robbie compared to others, something that obviously also helps demand. “Robbie has not overplayed these countries, plus there are multiple storylines here – new music, the film, his growing legend, and so on,” says Nick Hobbs of Charmenko, who is responsible for the Greece, Bulgaria, and Türkiye shows.

“Sofia seemed to market itself – we’re at 90% sold with over two months to go – and we have a big, sponsor-led marketing campaign for the Athens show starting shortly,” he adds. “Their contribution is a big deal.”

“When we looked at the schedule initially, we knew there would be some challenges with the gig locations”

The Istanbul date, however, is proving challenging for reasons out of Hobbs’ and Team Robbie’s control. “All shows in Istanbul have been badly hit by the continuing decline in consumer purchasing power and a heavy political depression following the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor in March,” says Hobbs. “We’re doing our best to work with the local organisers and the artist’s side to arrive at a successful show.”

Collision of Worlds

The nature of the routing makes tour planning particularly acute for trucking and bussing; longer distances – defined as anything over 700 km – require a double driver and hotel breaks to comply with the relevant regulations. “Two drivers have a maximum of 21 hours shift time before they need to take a break,” explains Lewis at Beat the Street. “So, for Barcelona–Leipzig and Munich–Kaunas, we needed hotels.”

Lewis also encountered an unfamiliar issue in the Baltics. “The ferry crossing between Tallinn (after Rīga) and Stockholm proved a little more interesting than I’d like,” he explains. “Normally, there’s a daily sailing, but the one and only day in years that I wanted to book this, there wasn’t one. I had to look around for different options, and none were particularly attractive – one company suggested I charter the whole ferry, which might have been a viable option if it had been a decent ship and not a freight bucket! In the end, we booked Viking Line’s MS Gabriella, which is sold as a mini cruise: Tallinn to Helsinki to Stockholm in 23 hours. Happy days!”

Such long distances impacted trucking, too, and getting the stage set to and from shows. “When we looked at the schedule initially, we knew there would be some challenges with the gig locations,” says Stagetruck’s Robert Hewett. “For example, the Scandinavian leg required back-to-back triple drives, which translates as needing a total of 44 extra drivers – and with them, all the extra hotels, flights, and transfer transport that needed organising.”

Eastern and southeastern territories also now provide various challenges, thanks to political – and sometimes social – tensions. “When travelling through potentially hostile areas, there are always risks to consider, so we sit down and work out which borders should be open,” says Hewett. “For example, in and out of Germany, where they are checking everything for immigrants, or Serbia, where there are many challenges with large queues at the borders – this seriously cuts into the drivers’ legal working hours. Britpop will finish in Turkey, which has its own set of challenges, primarily for our drivers, who require visas to enter and exit.”

“I wanted the stage design to be modular, so it had flexibility and could shrink or scale up easily to suit all the various venues”

All of this meant that efficiency and carrying as little as possible were of paramount importance to make the tour work. Understandably, Robbie and his team wanted a show that was as impactful as possible, but this meant that initially it was a “30–40-truck production,” says Lafferty. “There was a lot of back and forth to get that number down to where management was happy with the overall size without taking away from a stadium look. Which I feel we achieved.”

In the end, Britpop required 22 17-metre mega cube tractor/trailers for the main tour production, plus a truck for merchandise. “In addition, we have more trucks going out for extras and for some of the shows where the main trucks could not get to logistically,” adds Hewett. And occasionally, even such a modest number of trucks presented various unique challenges.

“Bath [UK] was logistically ‘interesting,’ due to the size of the city and historic infrastructure of the Royal Crescent,” laughs Hewett [the show was staged on the Royal Crescent lawns, directly in front of 30 historically significant and protected terraced houses]. “We could only send three trucks in to load in or out at once, which made for a very long process to get everything in place! Our trucks had to park at the rugby club, but with constant liaison between our driving team, we made it work.”

So, what, precisely, have Robbie’s team packed into those 22 trucks to ensure Britpop delivered on its promise to be a wildly entertaining pop spectacle? The brief was simple: something very different to Robbie’s XXV tour and something that would revolve around the theme of entertainment. And there was one significant restriction. “We’re not touring our own outdoor stadium stage, so we walk into a different type of promoter-provided stage, roof, and rigging situation every day,” says Lafferty, so flexibility, creativity, and a modular solution was paramount.

“I wanted the stage design to be modular, so it had flexibility and could shrink or scale up easily to suit all the various venues,” adds Kim Gavin, Britpop’s creative director. “Robbie is pretty busy every day, so we don’t have time for too many changes to the show – it has to remain the same.”

Alongside Lafferty and Stufish’s Ric Lipson, Gavin wanted to riff on images of Robbie’s heroes, and ensure audience anticipation; throughout, there are plenty of call-and-response segments. There’s also an extended walkway and a C stage. “We put a stage as far out as possible for sound, for acoustic moments in the heart of the crowd. Robbie loves it out there, so we created a section where we get away from big visuals and lighting – it’s just him, a guitarist, and the crowd.”

“The main challenge for us was timescale – we had about three months from when we received the first spec of the show to when rehearsals were due to start”

Those quieter, more intimate moments are complemented by several large set pieces. There’s a winged rocket, which ascends and descends several times during the show – Robbie flywires off the top of it after Let Me Entertain You – along with WIcreation mobilators to move the band and props around on stage and bring everyone closer

to the downstage.

Me & My Monkey

There are even some comedy props, such as a Tommy Cooper-style organ gag, a bespoke creation by Ox Event House. “The organ prop needed to be able to seat Robbie and make it look like he was playing,” says Fiona Levitt, the company’s managing director. “It then splits in two as he moves forward between the two hinged sides to reveal the comedy gag.”

Pyro is in the expert hands of by ER Productions, who were tasked with creating a rocket effect with pyro and effects for the main set piece on stage. “We’re using Magic FX equipment for the streamer hit for Love My Life and for the smoke effect for the rocket; Galaxis for firing the pyro; and Ultratec and Le Maitre for the pyro products,” says Ben Crouch, ER Productions’ project manager. Sending pyro across Europe and getting it to local cover companies can always be tricky, he adds, but “luckily, we have a very good dangerous goods person in the office and work well with Freight Minds.”

Life Thru A Lens

Video and screens are being handled by Universal Pixels, a long-time provider for Robbie’s tours. In fact, he was the company’s first-ever client, shortly after its formation in 2016. “Kim Gavin designed a much more elevated show than Robbie’s had in recent years, so the expectation was that this would be big,” says Hamanshu Patel, the company’s project manager. “The main challenge for us was timescale – we had about three months from when we received the first spec of the show to when rehearsals were due to start. There were a few custom pieces with automation that needed planning, so for us to get the LED right as production wanted while making an easily tourable system that the crew would be happy with, all within about four to six weeks, was the biggest issue.”

The company was also tasked with developing a camera system capable of live colour grading the LED screens – and for an interesting reason. “The aim was to achieve not only good-looking camera imagery for the traditional purpose of IMAG screens, allowing people further from the stage to see detail and connect more with the show, but to additionally ensure the accurate recreation of imagery when photographed or videoed by the audience through camera phones for the purposes of their memories and social media posts,” says Patel.

Touring a vast array of different-sized venues, each with a unique setup, and being mindful of space constraints in the trucks, didn’t just challenge the stage setup and front-of-house teams – it even extended backstage. “We commissioned new tilting table mirrors for the dressing rooms that were of a smaller size than those we had typically used before and had new flight cases constructed for them, so they were a lot less bulky,” says Graham Learmonth of Nicely Done, Britpop’s furniture provider, adding that their mantra is “compact in size, big on comfort.”

“As soon as the houselights are called, till the end of the show, he turns it on. He is a true showman”

Another common issue is that venues often lack sufficient backstage rooms, or it’s a struggle to access them. “We have to get creative when it comes to insufficient rooms, and often some of the tour party have to share dressing rooms,” Learmonth says. “Small elevators can also prevent the bigger pieces of furniture from being used sometimes.” There can even be cultural issues as to what is considered acceptable for a star of Robbie’s standing.

“The door to Robbie’s dressing room fell off at one venue, so the venue sent a couple of guys to repair it,” says Learmonth. “This should have consisted of simply reattaching the hinge with screws and a screwdriver, but their ‘repair’ consisted of hammering the hinge into the door.” A few “panicky repairs early the next day” ensured that all was well by the time the artist arrived.

Better Man

Whilst promoters on the tour concur that there’s not much promo needed when Robbie tickets go on sale, the release of movie Better Man helped sales in certain markets. Despite critical acclaim, the movie performed below expectations at the box office, both in the UK and abroad. Yet several promoters note that it still served to galvanise fans and keep Robbie’s name – and the tour – at the front of their mind. “It definitely helped amplify visibility for the concert,” says Hazot. “And France was actually the best-performing market in Europe for the film, which created a strong synergy with the show.”

But ultimately, as Bob Angus says, “It is the quality of the shows that brings people out.” And when it comes to Robbie, that aspect is certainly never in doubt.

“He just ‘gets it’ all the time, no matter what is going on around him,” says Lafferty. “He will perform in any weather – rain or snow, and yes, we have done shows in the snow – and he loves being close to the crowd; if the fans are getting rained or snowed on, so is Robbie. He just wants his fans to always get the best from him, and he delivers every show, no matter how he feels; as soon as the houselights are called, till the end of the show, he turns it on. He is a true showman.”

