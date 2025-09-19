Malaysia on track to host 450 concerts in 2025

Malaysia is on track to host 450 concerts in 2025, injecting almost RM1.7 billion (€343.5 million) into the national economy.

High-profile concerts of late have included K-pop girl group Babymonster, who played Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena in June, while South Korean rapper performed two sold out nights at the venue the following month.

Cantopop star Jacky Cheung then upped the ante by doubling his initial three-night stand to six at the 16,000-cap arena in August.

The number of live music shows marks a sharp increase on the 104 that were held in the Covid-hit 2022, 335 in 2023 and 408 last year, according to data from the communications ministry. Nik Kamaru­zaman Nik Husin, ­the deputy secretary-general for stra­tegic communications and creative industry, says the government is keen to maximise the economic potential of concerts.

“The government aims to ­position Malaysia as a competitive and culturally vibrant ­destination,” he says, as per The Straits Times. “Concerts attract large ­numbers of both local and international attendees, which boosts revenue for the hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants, transportation and retail businesses.

“Hosting internationally renowned artists enhances Malaysia’s position on the ­regional entertainment map, encouraging further investments in the ­creative economy and infrastructure development such as concert venues and related facilities.”

“We view foreign artist concerts as a strategic opportunity that drives economic growth, promotes cultural exchange and fosters Malaysia’s development”

Malaysia has been ramping up its entertainment offering ahead of its 2026 tourism campaign: Visit Malaysia Year 2026, with promoters offered financial incentives to bring international touring acts to the country. A RM10 million (€2m) annual grant has been earmarked to support “high-impact” concerts and large-scale events (defined as over 15,000-capacity), with a 30% production rebate also available to organisers who book at least 30% domestic talent.

Notable names lined up before the end of the year include South Korean boy band Winner, who will visit the country for the first time in five years when they play Zepp Kuala Lumpur (cap. 2,500) on 1 November, with British singer Craig David set to bring his TS5 Live show to Malaysia for the first time at the 5,000-cap Mega Star Arena on 10 November. A new 7,000-capacity live entertainment venue, Idea Live Arena, also opened in Petaling Jaya earlier this year.

Past concerts in Malaysia by Blackpink and British rock band Coldplay ­generated a combined RM200m (€40m) in economic benefits.

“We view foreign artist concerts as a strategic opportunity that drives economic growth, promotes cultural exchange and fosters Malaysia’s development as a dynamic hub for arts and entertainment in Southeast Asia,” adds Husin. “Large-scale concerts also ­generate substantial tax revenue. The Blackpink concert ­contributed RM2.7mil, while the Coldplay concert added RM8mil in tax revenue for the government.”

The Malaysian authorities revised their guidelines for international artists playing in the country in an effort to avoid a repeat of The 1975’s infamously curtailed set at the 2023 Good Vibes Festival. The measures include the formal adoption of a “kill switch” to instantly terminate performances by acts that breach government regulations.

Overseas acts must apply for a permit through the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) before they are granted permission to perform.

