MDLBEAST offers global festival tour for emerging MENA act

The winner of MDLBEAST Foundation's annual Storm Shaker talent competition will be offered an "unprecedented opportunity"

3 September 2025

More than 100,000 people daily attended Soundstorm '22
MDLBEAST Foundation, the Saudi-based music firm behind Soundstorm festival, is offering a five-stop global festival tour for one emerging artist from the MENA region.

The act will first have to impress a powerhouse panel of international judges during the fifth edition of the Storm Shaker competition, a gateway for aspiring and semi-professional DJs to the professional music circuit.

The contest offers finalists the chance to perform at MDLBEAST’s conference, XP Music Futures, in Riyadh this December. The winning act will then perform at Soundstorm Festival, taking place in Riyadh between 11–13 December, as well as five other major festivals across the globe. MDLBEAST called the expanded prize an “unprecedented opportunity for emerging regional talent”.

This year’s panel of judges include Baloo (chief creative officer at MDLBEAST), Nikhil Chinapa (Satellite Beachside, a leading event organisation in Goa, India), Milica Cvijetić (Sea Star Festival, Croatia), DAOX (Morocco’s MOGA Festival) and Sama’ Abdulhadi (renowned Palestinian DJ).

The competition kicks off this August with the first submission phase, which requires entrants to submit a 30-minute SoundCloud set that showcases their talent.

Judges will then shortlist ten standout contestants who will advance to the semi-final round and submit a video set for further evaluation.

The final round takes place live at XP Music Futures, where finalists will perform 30-minute sets in front of the full panel and a live audience. The final two contestants will go head-to-head for the title of Storm Shaker 2025 winner. The winner of last year’s competition was Saadoon.

 

