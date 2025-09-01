Movers & Shakers: Mother Artists, Trafalgar, PRG, Live Nation

Mother Artists

Artist management and live agency Mother Artists has added Sarah Besnard as a booker, working alongside co-founder Natasha Gregory on a roster that includes CMAT, Idles, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.

Previously working at Earth Agency and ATC Live, Besnard joins the company after nearly four years away, spent raising her daughter. She’s previously supported the development of artists including Fontaines D.C., Tops, Gilla Band and PVA.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining the team at Mother Artists,” Besnard says. “The agency stands out for its commitment to supporting parents, women and people that want to navigate their careers and personal lives.

“This mission resonates deeply with me, especially after taking time to focus on being a new mum. I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with such an incredible roster of artists and feel privileged to bring my experience to help elevate their careers.”

Trafalgar Entertainment

Global entertainment firm Trafalgar Entertainment has appointed Gary Roden to its venues division, Trafalgar Theatres, in the role of chief operating officer.

Roden joins with more than 20 years experience in live entertainment, including a stint as general manager at Manchester’s Co-op Live (cap. 23,500), nine years with Ticketmaster UK, and six years with Live Nation and ATG.

He joins Trafalgar following a recent consultancy role to the team at Blackpool Opera House and Winter Gardens.

“It’s a privilege to join Trafalgar Entertainment during such an exciting period of growth for the Trafalgar UK Theatres Division,” Roden says. “I’m excited to work with the team to ensure our diverse range of venues continues to thrive, delight and inspire as the cultural and entertainment cornerstones of the communities they serve.”

PRG

Production servicer PRG is expanding its corporate events team with the appointments of Cameron Bannister, Ben Hornshaw, and Scott Rooney-Ashby.

After 16 years with the company, Bannister shifts into a new role as director of corporate & special events. During his career, he’s successfully delivered high-profile events, including productions for clients like NVIDIA, Google and UEFA.

Ben Hornshaw will launch a new role, head of projects, after 15 years with the team. His brings a technical production background will be an asset to the efficiency-focused, newly created role.

Scott Rooney-Ashby joins as account director, bringing over 20 years of experience to the role, including projects like Production Futures and the TPi Awards. He will work alongside technical account manager Nick Clarke.

“Bringing together our collective knowledge with the support of our extensive production resources, we’re ready to deliver any event across the globe,” Rooney-Ashby says.

Live Nation Arabia

Relocating from the UK to Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Qazalbash has stepped up to head of business development at Live Nation Arabia.

He joins the Riyadh office from his role as vice president, publicity, of which he served for nearly three years. Qazalbash initially joined Live Nation as the head of publicity in 2017.

“It’s the honour of a lifetime to continue my journey with Live Nation Entertainment — now focused on shaping growth, partnerships, and cultural impact in one of the most dynamic markets in the world,” he shared online.

