Movers & Shakers: Superstruct, RAH, CTS Eventim

Festival giant Superstruct Entertainment has named former Syco Entertainment Global CEO Charles Garland as a non-executive director.

Gartland’s previous roles also include global COO for Simon Fuller’s 19 Entertainment and founder of Sports Rights Management.

Most recently, he has worked with clients including The Rolling Stones and Elton John on driving their live sponsorship revenues.

“Charles Garland has an extraordinary track record driving some of the most innovative and entrepreneurial entertainment properties of the past two decades,” says Superstruct chair Andrew Fisher. “As Superstruct Entertainment enters its next dynamic stage of development, his expertise and insight will be an extremely valuable addition to our Board.”

Royal Albert Hall

London’s Royal Albert Hall has appointed Ian Rosenblatt OBE to chair its Capital Appeal, as it seeks to raise £50m to fund a transformation of the venue’s facilities.

Rosenblatt, a lawyer, entrepreneur and former promoter of shows by singers including Juan Diego Florez, Carlos Alvarez and Angel Blue, will lead the campaign to gain financial support to fund widespread improvements to the facilities for artists and audiences at the Grade I listed concert hall.

Royal Albert Hall president James Max said the Capital Appeal marks the next stage in the history and evolution of the venue: “We couldn’t have found a better person to lead our efforts than Ian. His intelligence, energy, and love of music and the arts will help to power a campaign essential for the future health and success of the hall.”

Rosenblatt is a former trustee and chair of the development board at the National Museums Liverpool. He also served as honorary co-treasurer of the Royal Philharmonic Society and as a trustee of the Susan Chilcott Scholarship.

CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim has announced that chief financial officer Holger Hohrein will leave the executive board as of 31 December 2025. A successor will be announced at a later date.

“On behalf of the entire executive board, I would like to thank Holger Hohrein for his dedicated work and excellent cooperation,” Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS Eventim. “He has modernised the finance organisation, significantly advanced digitalisation and strengthened international structures. In doing so, he has positioned the finance department well for the challenges ahead. I wish him all the best for his future professional and personal endeavours.”

Messina Touring Group

Messina Touring Group promoted Rachel Powers to vice president from her previous position as vice president of marketing.

In addition to prior responsibilities of co-leading the marketing department and overseeing tour marketing for some of country’s most successful tours, Powers will now also help to drive overall growth for the business.

Since 2017, she has overseen tour marketing for Shelton, from his Doing It to Country Songs Tour to his upcoming 2026 Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum. She also leads marketing for Church’s Free the Machine Tour, following her work on his The Gather Again Tour, which sold more than 860,000 tickets and grossed $100 million, and Church’s Double Down Tour in 2019, which sold more than 770,000 tickets, grossed nearly $72 million and made history as the first solo headliner at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

WME Group

WME Group has named Robbie Henchman president of its in-house marketing and branding agency, 160over90. Henchman will also become senior partner at WME and oversee the agency’s brand representation business, which includes clients like McDonalds and Lego.

Henchman effectively succeeds Ed Horne, who left 160over90 to become COO of On Location. Executive vps Ryan Brown, Jessica Sinn and Justin Zambuto stepped up to lead the company day-to-day after Horne exited, and all three will now report to Henchman.

Clients of 160over90 include AB InBev, Coca-Cola, DP World, Macy’s, Marriott International, McDonald’s, University of Pittsburgh, Verizon and Visa.

Henchman joins 160over90 from IMG, where he was most recently president of IMG events and global partnerships. He originally joined IMG in 1995, working as an intern at Wimbledon.

