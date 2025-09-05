New Zealand touring market ‘in a state of flux’

New Zealand’s status as a must-play touring destination is in a “state of flux” as the sector struggles to attract leading international acts.

Live Nation NZ MD Mark Kneebone laid bare the market’s issues in a talk at the New Zealand Events Association’s annual conference Eventing the Future this week.

The likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Oasis, Green Day, Katy Perry and Kendrick Lamar have bypassed the country on their latest tours despite stopping off in Australia, and Kneebone warned: “Our nation is falling down the global pecking order.”

“The allure of New Zealand as a destination and must-do touring market is in a state of flux,” he said. “We have fallen further behind our friends across the ditch.”

As per Boiler Room, Kneebone said the costs of presenting a show can be 10-15% higher in New Zealand than in Australia.

“All our deals with international clients are done in USD,” said Kneebone. “Having a dollar that buys 59 cents is like starting every offer on our back foot.”

“We’re seeing artists play more shows in less cities. The proposition between Auckland and Brisbane is becoming starker”

Other factors, including the scale of the touring productions, have also come into play, he added.

“As tours get bigger, more complex and push the boundaries of tech and production, freight becomes more of a factor,” continued Kneebone. “Shows are becoming more complex and artists are less open to playing without their entire stage rig.

“We’re seeing artists play more shows in less cities. The proposition between Auckland and Brisbane is becoming starker. The gap between what an artist can earn between the two cities continued to widen in 2024.”

It is not all doom and gloom, however: New Zealand’s touring circuit was handed a boost late last year when Auckland’s Eden Park was granted permission to double the number of concerts it can host per year.

The 60,000-cap national stadium is now permitted to stage up to 12 shows (by a maximum of six artists) each calendar year, and hosted two nights with Luke Combs in January this year. Metallica are also due to play the venue on 19 November, while artists such as Coldplay, Travis Scott and Pearl Jam have stopped off in NZ over the past 12 months.

Nevertheless, Kneebone concluded: “Australia’s growth is not just driven by stadium fillers like Oasis and Lady Gaga, but also by non-English speaking acts like Stray Kids and Bad Bunny. These acts have graduated into arenas and stadiums, but here in New Zealand we’re still waiting for the genres to mature to the point where our market is a serious proposition.”

