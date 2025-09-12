Roskilde flips the script with new concert series

Roskilde Festival is flipping the script with a new concert series, Headline Flip, that will see established acts open for emerging talent.

Well-known artists – kept anonymous until showtime – will support rising talent as the headline act, in an ongoing bid from the Danish institution to spotlight the next generation of musicians.

The first iteration is set for 15 November at Copenhagen’s Vega (cap. 500), with emerging Danish stars Augusta Schackinger and Carlina de Place set to headline. Tickets begin at 200 kr (£23/€27/$32).

“It’s ingrained in our DNA to spotlight new voices”

Headline Flip is the latest step for the Danish festival’s development initiative, Rising. The year-round endeavour also includes the First Days programme, where new artists open the bill at the non-profit festival, and the Emerging Artist Area, a training and networking programme, alongside other collaborations.

When speaking about Roskilde’s First Days programme this year, head of music Thomas Sønderby Jepsen said building future talent is part of the festival’s foundation.

“It’s ingrained in our DNA to spotlight new voices, musical environments, and musical tendencies, and First Days is a unique chance to experience artists at their most exciting moment, some on the brink of breakthrough, some taking their very first steps,” he said.

Alongside a strong international presence in the country, the domestic talent scene has been flourishing, as outlined in IQ‘s recent Denmark market report.

