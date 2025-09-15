Sam Fender tour sets sustainability benchmark

Sam Fender has set a new sustainability benchmark by becoming the first artist to complete a series of live dates using all-electric transportation.

The final run of Fender’s People Watching Tour travelled from Manchester to Edinburgh, Stradbally to Belfast using four fully electric-vehicles in partnership with Mercedez-Benz Trucks. The dates covered over 900 miles.

Fender tipped his hat to IQ Green Guardians 2025 Massive Attack for showing the way forward with their Act 1.5 event in Bristol last year, which set a world record for a festival with the lowest-ever carbon emissions.

“We’ve just finished our summer tour where we used some Mercedes Benz electric trucks with help from KB Event,” says Fender. “Hopefully this will show what can be achieved on future tours, and other artists will jump onboard too. Big thanks to everyone involved, and to Massive Attack for pioneering the way with more sustainable touring.”

Partnering with Mercedes-Benz Trucks, the sell-out run of shows was supported by four eActros 600s. Each night, the trucks carried stage sets and equipment hundreds of miles between venues, charging on the road using the existing UK and Irish HGV infrastructure.

“We wanted to make the People Watching Tour as green and sustainable as possible”

“Transport is a key part of any live music tour, but we wanted to make the People Watching Tour as green and sustainable as possible,” adds Richard Burnett of KB Event. “Until now, electric trucks weren’t seen as viable for big tours, but the eActros 600 has shown they can deliver the performance, the range, and the reliability.

“We only needed a maximum 90-minute stop to recharge, which slotted neatly into the schedule. It will be even easier when venues start adding their own charging hubs.”

Heiko Selzam, MD of Daimler Truck UK, adds: “The eActros 600 shows that electrification works, even in one of the most demanding industries.”

Earlier this month meanwhile, the Music Venue Trust confirmed that funds raised from Fender’s 2024 UK arena tour have now been distributed via its Liveline Fund to support 38 independent venues across England, Scotland and Wales.

Fender’s agent Paul Wilson of CAA gave an insight into the singer-songwriter’s touring strategy in a panel at last week’s International Festival Forum in London.

