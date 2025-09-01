Spotlight on Hong Kong

The opening of the HK$30bn Kai Tak Sports Park on the site of the former Hong Kong international airport has radically transformed the territory’s live entertainment sector, opening the doors to big-name international acts, as well as superstar domestic talent, to include the peninsula and its islands among their tour plans.

“What significantly moves the needle is the fact that we’ve now got a 50,000-capacity main stadium that can allow stadium concerts to take place in Hong Kong for the first time in over 25 years,” notes John Sharkey, CEO of Kai Tak Sports Park.

The new complex also offers promoters and tour organisers the possibility of using its 10,000-capacity arena, adding another layer of venue opportunities to the vibrant market.

“Hong Kong’s exceptional location, at the heart of the Greater Bay Area, offers seamless access to a market of over 86m people within an hour and connects to half the world’s population within five hours,” observes Irene Chan, CEO of AsiaWorld-Expo, which with its ten state-of-the-art, ground-level, and column-free exhibition halls can currently offer audience configurations from 2,800 up to 14,000-cap.”

Having already established itself as a destination for world-class sports events, Hong Kong’s capability to do likewise in the live entertainment sector is really starting to make waves – and it’s not just the Western acts who will benefit.

“At Kai Tak, we’ll capture global tours by the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and the Coldplays of the world. But just as importantly, we’re doing three, four, and five nights of local artists that people sitting in Europe or America are unlikely to have heard of,” says Sharkey. “With acts like Jay Chou, Nicholas Tse, and Mayday, we’re talking about 120,000 tickets going out the door on successive nights. They are hugely commercially attractive!”

And with the Kai Tak Stadium offering a retractable roof, in addition to the many sports events and tournaments the new facility will host, the building will be able to welcome touring productions year-round.

The reason stadium concerts have not taken place in Hong Kong is because of noise pollution, so the Kai Tak roof was designed initially to contain the sound for entertainment,” explains Sharkey. “The added benefit is the protection that provides from the weather, but also that every single seat is air conditioned, which makes for a great fan experience, especially in a hot, humid climate.”

And there’s another design bonus.

“Our pitch can come in and out as needed,” he adds. “We can do an elite sport event, lift the pitch, and take it out to the turf nursery, and then we have a surface that basically can be used for concert productions to load straight in. And at the arena, we have a walking roof, which basically allows all the rigging to be done without the need for cherry pickers. So everything has been designed with concerts in mind.”

While the launch of Kai Tak Sports Park is helping to bring more large-scale concerts to the territory, AsiaWorld-Expo is also experiencing gigging growth. “Notably, in 2024, half of [our] concerts featured international acts, reflecting our commitment to curating diverse and world-class entertainment experiences,” reports Chan.

Among the talent on this year’s AsiaWorld-Expo calendar are Korean stars such as Jisoo, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, STAYC, and RIIZE; Japanese acts Ayumi Hamasaki, Ado, Naniwa Danshi, Travis Japan, SEKAI NO OWARI, and NiziU; Mando-pop talent WeiBird, Zhang Bichen, and Rainie Yang; and Western names such as Cigarettes After Sex, Hans Zimmer, Aurora, and HONNE.

Not content with the current offering, however, AsiaWorld-Expo has begun an extensive refurbishment to boost its credentials.

“We are excited about [our] Phase 2 development, which is officially underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2028,” Chan reveals. “This expansion will feature Hong Kong’s largest indoor multipurpose performance arena, with a 20,000- pax capacity, and will increase AWE’s convention and exhibition space from 70,000 sqm to 100,000 sqm. Phase 2 will further solidify Hong Kong’s position as a prime destination for large-scale international events.”

