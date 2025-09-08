StubHub announces IPO, targets $9bn valuation

Secondary ticketing marketplace StubHub is targeting a US$9 billion (€7.7bn) valuation after outlining details of its initial public offering (IPO).

The American ticket exchange and resale platform announced today (8 September) that it plans to sell more than 34 million shares of its Class A common stock, with the IPO price expected to be between $22 and $25 per share.

In addition, the company – whose biggest shareholder is private equity firm Madrone Partners – intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.1m shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

It has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “STUB.” J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

StubHub was due to go public last summer, but the plans were ultimately postponed amid unfavourable market conditions.

In 2024, the company generated nearly $1.8bn in revenue and recorded a net loss of $2.8 million. It also says it facilitated the sale of over 40 million tickets on its platform for more than one million sellers last year. It refiled its IPO prospectus last month, which revealed that in Q1 2025, its revenue increased 10% year-on-year to $397.6m.

CEO Eric Baker co-founded StubHub in 2000 but exited before eBay acquired the company for $310 million in 2007. He then launched European competitor Viagogo, which completed a $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub in 2020.

