StubHub share price dips after IPO

StubHub has debuted on the New York Stock Exchange after raising about $800 million in an IPO (initial public offering) that valued the company at $8.6 billion.

The valuation was less than half of the $16.5bn that was mooted when the company originally planned to go public last summer.

The American resale platform sold 34,042,553 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $23.50 per share in the IPO. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering.

However, shares in StubHub were down 5% today (18 September) to $20.90 at press time.

The company’s CEO Eric Baker told CNBC that new federal regulations around ticketing transparency, including all-in pricing, would result in a “one-time hit” to the firm’s financial results.

“We’ve seen this in states like New York that have done it,” he said. “You have a drop off and it hits about 10%… Then it’s just back to normal. You’re growing off the base because you now normalised it. So it’s just a one-time hit to conversion, resets the market, and then onward and upward you go.”

In 2024, the company generated nearly $1.8bn in revenue and recorded a net loss of $2.8 million. It also says it facilitated the sale of over 40 million tickets on its platform for more than one million sellers last year. It refiled its IPO prospectus last month, which revealed that in Q1 2025, its revenue increased 10% year-on-year to $397.6m.

Baker co-founded StubHub in 2000 but exited before eBay acquired the company for $310 million in 2007. He then launched European competitor Viagogo, which completed the $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub in 2020.

