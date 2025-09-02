Superbloom’s best-selling edition: ‘We have arrived’

Goodlive’s Fruzsina Szép says Superbloom festival ‘reached the zenith’ in 2025 with its best-selling edition yet.

The fourth instalment took place at Munich’s Olympic Park between 30-31 August, attracting a record 60,000 attendees per day, with 60% weekend ticket holders and 40% single-day.

A rollcall of popstars and DJs including Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Tiësto, Hozier, Nelly Furtado, Raye, Bebe Rexha and more, performed at the two-day event, launched by Goodlive in 2020.

“Superbloom was a totally new festival brand in a pretty packed German and European market,” Szép tells IQ. “It needed time to become stable and recognisable. But this year, we have reached the zenith; the brand is accepted and established. We have arrived.”

The stellar edition of Superbloom – which avoided prevalent issues such as adverse weather and artist cancellations – is particularly remarkable within an ever-challenging festival landscape, adds Szép.

“I’m just so extremely thankful that all these people are really giving us the trust to buy our tickets,” she says. “I have to underline that, because there have been many festivals in Europe that struggled this year. It’s a serious game that we are playing.”

“This year, we have reached the zenith; the brand is accepted and established”

Discussing the secret to the event’s success, Szép reveals the booking strategy that keeps fans coming back for more.

“It’s qualitative, melodic pop and electronic music that you can sing and dance to – those are very important human behaviours that bring us all together,” she explains.

“The feedback we receive is very much about the positive energy we create at the festival,” she continues. “We provide these absolutely unique moments of joy, happiness, lightness and freedom to our visitors. And that’s what we need in our lives today. That’s why I created the festival’s motto: It’s more than a festival, it’s a feeling.”

That “feeling” is a key driver of Szép’s vision for Superbloom, which started with words on a whiteboard and is now woven into everything from its philosophy to its design.

“I wrote down words such as feeling, emotion, colours, sun, water, flowers, air, birds, bees, butterflies, humans, touching, kissing, hugging, inclusion,” she remembers.

“The feedback we receive is very much about the positive energy we create at the festival”

“Then I came up with the name Superbloom, which is a very unique phenomenon that happens very rarely in the desert. It’s what happens when a lot of wildflower seeds travel in the wind and land in the desert, and sleep. And then every two, three, four years, lots of rain comes and they blossom at the same time.”

Accessibility has also been a key throughline of all four editions and a personal mission for Szép, who spent much of her childhood walking around Munich’s Olympic Park with her blind father.

Since launching in 2020, Superbloom has seen a 100% increase in disabled visitors, with some travelling from as far as North America. An upcoming piece from IQ will delve into how the Munich festival became ‘the meeting place’ for disabled music fans.

Meanwhile, Superbloom 2025 set a precedent as the first German festival to be livestreamed on Amazon Music, which Szép says marks a “major milestone” for an event still in its infancy.

“It not only proves how firmly Superbloom has established itself within the European festival landscape but also allows us to share our unique festival magic, music, and energy with fans everywhere,” she tells IQ. “We’re thrilled to take the Superbloom experience far beyond Munich, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their own slice of this special festival spirit.”

As for next year, Superbloom will announce in the coming months how the renovation works at Munich’s Olympic Stadium will impact the 2026 edition.

The work, which includes upgrades to operating technology for concerts, commenced in 2023 and is expected to continue until 2027. In the meantime, the nearby Allianz Arena (cap. 70,000), home to FC Bayern Munich, is being used as an alternative for concerts.

