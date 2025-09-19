Take That to revive record-breaking Circus Live tour

Take That have announced plans to bring back their record-breaking 2009 tour, The Circus Live.

Originally staged in 2009, the stadium trek broke UK records as the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under five hours, and over one million fans attending the sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland.

More than 17 years later, the trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen are reviving The Circus Live with “bigger and bolder” production.

Promoted by SJM Concerts, KSE and MCD Presents, the UK and Ireland outing will kick off at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on 29 May and conclude on 4 July at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Other stops on the 11-date tour include Coventry, Sunderland, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and London Stadium, where the band famously performed at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics.

“The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we’ve talked many times about how much we’d love to do it again one day,” the band said in a statement. “Well, that time has come! We’re so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!”

The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009, will return as special guests on all UK shows in 2026, alongside pop royalty, Belinda Carlisle, who will also perform at all UK shows.

Iron Maiden have announced a 2026 European tour and teased a huge UK headline show.

The upcoming gigs mark an extension to their two-year, 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives tour, which came to the continent earlier this year.

It marked their first run of shows with new touring drummer Simon Dawson, who was appointed following the touring retirement of long-term sticksman Nicko McBrain. McBrain announced he would be “taking a step back” from touring last year due to suffering a minor stroke in 2023, which left him partially paralysed on his right side from the shoulder down.

Now, they’ve announced an extension for 2026, set to kick off in May. They’ll play shows in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France and Portugal, before wrapping up with a final show in the UK on July 11 – though exact details of the latter are yet to be revealed.

Raye has announced This Tour May Contain New Music, a 40-date headline tour spanning the UK, Europe and North America.

The Live Nation-produced trek will kick off in Europe on 22 January 2026, visiting arenas in Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Cologne, Lodz, Prague, Bologna, Antwerp, Oslo and Zurich.

The UK leg will follow on 17 February, travelling through Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin and London (for two dates).

Finally, the North America tour will kick off on 31 March, hitting 21 cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, before concluding on 12 May.

Support on the trek comes from her younger sisters, Absolutely and Amma, who recently joined Raye at All Points East in London.

MGK (Machine Gun Kelly), meanwhile, has announced his biggest global headline run yet, The Lost Americana Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the late 2025 tour will hit major arenas, amphitheatres, and festivals across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Lost Americana Tour will launch on 18 November with a 15-date North American arena leg, stopping in major cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Brooklyn, Boston, and Philadelphia before wrapping up on 19 December in Tampa.

The tour continues in early 2026 with a 15-date European leg, kicking off 15 February in Bologna and stopping in Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Birmingham, Dublin and more before concluding 12 March in Dublin.

MGK will then head to Australia and New Zealand for five arena dates, beginning 8 April in Perth and wrapping 18 April in Auckland.

The run resumes in May for a 29-date North American summer amphitheatre stretch, travelling through Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, Seattle and more before concluding on 1 July in Ridgefield, WA.

The American rapper and singer will be joined by Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf, honestav, Beauty School Dropout, DE’WAYNE, Mod Sun, and Emo Night on select dates.

