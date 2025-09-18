TEM set for most international edition yet

The Experience Economy Meeting (TEM) will unite 200-plus senior leaders from across the live experience, culture, and entertainment landscape when it returns to Madrid, Spain, on 29-30 September.

Co-produced by Fever, Exhibition Hub, and Semmel Exhibitions, the industry-built forum charts the future of live experiences and culture-driven formats.

Set for Florida Park in the heart of Madrid’s El Retiro, more than 25 countries will be represented at TEM’s 2025 edition in what is billed as its most international edition to date.

The exclusive two-day event made its comeback last year after a five-year absence. From its inception in 2012 until 2019, TEM served as a European hub for professionals in the museum, exhibition and experience sphere. Past meetings have taken place in Paris, Berlin and Istanbul, among other cities.

The 2025 programme will explore the major creative, operational, and economic forces reshaping the experience economy

The 2025 programme will explore the major creative, operational, and economic forces reshaping the experience economy “from the power of original formats and branded IP, to the evolving relationship between digital engagement and ticket sales”. Topics up for discussion include touring, fandom, data-driven design, global content circulation, and the new dynamics between venues, producers and platforms.

Highlights promise to include the TEM Flea Market, a showcase where attending companies pitch their most exciting IPs, formats or services in short time slots; a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist Robin Givhan; and a site-specific commission from artist-in-conference DJ Morrow. Tickets are available here.

IQ Magazine‘s James Drury will chair the closing panel, From Culture to Capital: How Experiences Are Reshaping Cities, Tourism & Global Exchange, featuring panellists such as Simon McCaugherty of Destination, London & Partners and Exhibition Hub co-founder and CEO Hamza El Azhar.

Confirmed TEM 2025 supporters and sponsors include Imagine Exhibitions, Alegria Exhibition, Exhibition Hub, Proactiv Entertainment, FKP Scorpio Entertainment, JVS Trade Group, Madrid Artes Digitales (MAD), EFM Global and COFO Exhibitions.

