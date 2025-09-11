Third time lucky for Düsseldorf Open Air?

System of a Down (SOAD) are the first act announced for Düsseldorf’s Open Air Park, which is slated to open in 2026 at the third time of asking.

The Armenian-American metal band, who are represented by WME (North America) and CAA (Rest of the world), are due to play the 80,000-cap outdoor venue in Germany on 10 July as part of their newly announced European stadium tour.

“It’s definitely the first concert on the grounds that’s confirmed for next year,” Annalena Mandrella, spokesperson for venue developer D.Live, tells NRZ. “There are events for which, for various reasons, we cannot plan for the full capacity available. But for this show, we will be playing at full capacity.”

Mandrella did not rule out the possibility of another concert being added beforehand to officially open the park, but adds “there are currently no plans for that”.

System of a Down will be joined by Queens of the Stone Age on the Live Nation-produced 2026 run

Previously, a scheduled outdoor show by Ed Sheeran in the same location in 2018 was cancelled after objections in relation to the felling of trees and worries over local wildlife, while an AC/DC concert planned for this summer was switched to the nearby Merkur Spiel-Arena (cap. 52,500) amid reports of lower than expected ticket sales.

SOAD’s European dates will also include a second German show at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on 8 July.

The group, who recently played a six-date stadium stint in North America following a sold out Latin American tour earlier in the year, will be joined by Queens of the Stone Age on the Live Nation-produced 2026 run, which will also visit Sweden, France, Italy, the UK and Poland.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

29 June: Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

2 July: Stade de France, Paris

6 July: Ippodromo Snai La Maura, Milan, Italy

8 July: Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

10 July: Open Air Park Düsseldorf, Germany

13 July: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

18 July: PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

