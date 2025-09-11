Tour news: The Weeknd, Gaga, Doechii, ATEEZ

The Weeknd has announced three additional shows at Wembley Stadium for his 2026 After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.

The newly added dates, which expand his run at the London venue to five nights, will take place on 16 & 18-19 August, expanding his London run to five nights at iconic London venue.

The run originally launched in 2022 and has become biggest R&B tour in history, comprising stadium performances across North America, Europe, UK, South America and Australia. The Weeknd is partnering with Global Citizen and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on the tour, with €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in Mexico and Brazil to be donated to the two organisations.

Fellow superstar Lady Gaga has confirmed a second North American leg of her Mayhem Ball tour. Commencing on 14 February with two nights at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, the new run will bring Gaga to cities including Fort Worth, Atlanta, Austin, Washington, DC, and Boston. She will also return to Los Angeles and New York for two encore performances each at the Kia Forum and Madison Square Garden.

Elsewhere, rapidly rising American rapper Doechii has added two dates to her Live from the Swamp Tour. The expanded run now includes a New York City stop at The Theater at Madison Square Garden (20 October), and a hometown performance in Tampa, FL at Yuengling Center (25 October).

The previously announced Live from the Swamp Tour dates broke records for largest single day sales demand in history for Live Nation shows at seven North American venues, including Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago), Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Boston), Bonjangles Coliseum (Charlotte), The Anthem (Washington, DC), Coca-Cola Roxy (Atlanta), and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco).

Meanwhile, the Eagles have extended their residency at Sphere in Las Vegas into 2026, adding shows on 23, 24, 30 & 31 January to take their stint, which began in September 2024, to 48 nights.

On the other side of the pond, Robert Plant and Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian have unveiled a 10-date UK tour, kicking off at Portsmouth Guildhall at 8 December and finishing 23 December at Yor Barbican. They will also play London’s Royal Festival Hall on 11 December.

And Australian electronic rock band Pendulum are bringing their live show to six cities across the UK this November, including two dates at London’s O2 Brixton Academy (6-7 November), concluding on 9 November at Depot Mayfield in Manchester.

Finally, ATEEZ have announced the 2026 Asia and Australia leg of their In Your Fantasy tour. The K-pop stars will visit Taipei, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Macau and Thailand between January and April.

