What do you do when your headliner cancels?

A headliner cancelling is a gut punch for any festival organiser, but it doesn’t have to be a knockout blow. IQ has spoken to a handful of top promoters to gather their to-do lists in the event of a high-profile withdrawal.

Kings of Leon pulled slots at multiple 2025 European events due to an injury to frontman Caleb Followill, while Sam Fender axed several appearances after suffering a vocal cord haemorrhage. A$AP Rocky also cancelled a number of sets.

But all was not lost, with the likes of Muse, Kasabian, Kid Cudi, Macklemore and Yungblud drafted in as replacements at short notice.

Last year meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age were forced to scrap a string of festival headline dates – including Denmark’s Syd For Solen – due to frontman Josh Homme requiring “emergency surgery”.

Programmer Xenia Grigat of smash!bang!pow! recalls how the Copenhagen event dealt with the cancellation just weeks before the 2024 edition.

“Queens of The Stone Age had to cancel the remaining festival shows last summer, including our festival Syd For Solen, due to immediate medical care of Josh Homme,” she says. “The agent and management team behind went above and beyond to help get a suitable replacement in place, that fitted the bill, and luckily Jack White was able to do a string of shows in Scandinavia. It’s a team effort, and a perfect example of how our industry works when cancellations occurs.”

“It’s always a difficult situation, but the key is to act quickly”

Burak Çekiç, who has worked on Istanbul’s Blind Fest in Türkiye, says speed is of the essence.

“It’s always a difficult situation, but the key is to act quickly,” says Çekiç, booking & programming manager at promoter Epifoni Events and venue Blind Istanbul. “First, we check within our network of agents and managers to see who is available and would be a good fit for the audience. At the same time, we update our communication plan so that the audience feels informed and valued. In any case, fans are entitled to a refund, and we support those who wish to return their tickets.

“If the event continues with a different headliner and attendees still want to join, their tickets remain valid for the new show. In these moments, transparency and speed are everything.”

Elsewhere, Chris Sheppard, head of programming at Australia’s Untitled Group, which promotes festivals such as Beyond the Valley, says the first step when a headliner pulls out is to stay composed.

“The team looks to leadership for a clear head in moments of pressure,” he says. “From there, it’s about rapidly assessing the situation: how much time we have, whether we need a like-for-like replacement, or if there’s scope to pivot the lineup in a more unexpected direction. Audience sentiment, budget, and availability all come into play.

“The next step is to tap into relationships across the industry, pick up the phone to agents and managers, explore who’s already in the region, and uncover any viable options. Once we have our targets, it’s a matter of moving quickly and decisively with bold offers and short timelines. Ultimately, the process is about speed, strategy, and maintaining the confidence of both the team and the audience.”

“It’s a fundamentally different approach if the majority of tickets have been sold with the name cancelling, versus if you have a bill with several strong names”

Dany Hassenstein, artistic coordinator and VP of Switzerland’s Paléo Festival, suggests there is no specific “recipe” for how to handle cancellations.

“It’s a fundamentally different approach if the majority of tickets have been sold with the name cancelling, versus if you have a bill with several strong names among them and one cancelling,” he adds. “Fortunately, exclusivity sometimes is less of an issue when looking to replace an act last minute. It’s important to stay friends with your close competitors.”

Be that as it may, Belgium’s Rock Werchter provided a handy step-by-step guide talking attendees through its process of replacing a headliner to attendees after Sam Fender’s cancellation this year. The festival elevated Yungblud to top billing while adding Nothing But Thieves to fill the vacancy on the lineup.

“It’s the kind of news no organiser wants to hear,” it said. “There’s no fixed script, no ready-made plan B or C when a headliner cancels. But we do have a team of bookers who use all their knowledge and network to find the best solution.”

The festival advises to check tour schedules of artists that could be eligible and create a shortlist of potentially available acts before contacting their agents.

“Be prepared to hear ‘no’ often,” it continues. “Not every artist wants or is able to perform on a day off. Rest days are deliberately built into tour schedules to allow band members to recover or to cover long distances between shows with trucks full of gear. Is it feasible logistically and production-wise? A full checklist is reviewed.”

Such instances are thankfully rare, of course, and the hope remains that it doesn’t come to that.

“This year we got really lucky,” concludes Luděk Motyčka, programme and marketing director at Czechia’s Rock for People, which was topped by Linkin Park, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot and Avenged Sevenfold. “We didn’t have a single name cancel, which is exceptional given we had more than 230 artists playing across five days.”

