At The O2, we create unforgettable live experiences for millions of fans every year. As our Senior Partnerships Manager, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping how our brand partners connect with audiences — bringing big ideas to life and ensuring partnerships truly shine on the world’s most iconic stage.

This isn’t just about managing contracts; it’s about building genuine relationships, spotting opportunities, and motivating a brilliant team to deliver partnerships that excite, engage, and deliver real impact.

What you’ll be doing

Setting the strategic direction and overseeing delivery of contractual rights for a portfolio of key partners.

Building strong, collaborative relationships with partners, agencies, and colleagues across The O2.

Driving value by balancing partners goals with opportunities for increased revenue and innovation.

Developing creative activations and measuring success through clear ROI and evaluation methods.

Managing and inspiring a team of two, encouraging new ideas, collaboration, and professional growth.

Championing partnership engagement across every department at The O2 — ensuring everyone is aligned and empowered to deliver.

What we’re looking for

Experience working with multiple brands in a fast-paced environment — whether in-house, agency-side, or rights holder.

Strong understanding of the marketing mix, with hands-on knowledge of experiential and digital campaigns.

A track record of unlocking commercial opportunities and delivering measurable results.

Excellent negotiation skills, with a collaborative yet results-driven approach.

Creative problem-solving skills and the ability to innovate partner activations that stand out.

Confidence in navigating complex issues and managing stakeholders with care and diplomacy.

A positive, flexible mindset with a real passion for building partnerships that make an impact.

Are you ready to join the award-winning AEG Global Partnerships team?

We’ll give you a thorough induction on how we work at AEG. Our induction and onboarding programme is a great way to meet other new starters and to learn about our culture and values. We will give you training in our systems, policies, and procedures so that you’ll be set up for success. From the moment new employees join us, they’re welcomed with open arms and a plethora of exciting perks. Not only can they choose tickets to shows and to climb The O2, but we also ensure that our employees are continuously engaged and rewarded throughout their journey with us.

Where: You’ll be based at The O2, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX. We work 4 days a week in the office and 1 day from home. We offer flexible start and end times and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

Find out why our employees love working here

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all perspectives. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.

We know that diverse teams make the strongest teams. That’s why we actively encourage people from all backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply.

If this role excites you but you’re wondering whether you meet every single requirement – don’t hold back. If you’ve got most of what we’re looking for and you’re passionate about what we do, we’d love to hear from you. You might be exactly who we need, in this role or another.

Because at AEG Europe, we believe that the best ideas come from the most inclusive teams – and we’re building a workplace where everyone can thrive.