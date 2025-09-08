Are you looking to further your career in Partnerships Activation?

Want to work for a company named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024?

At AEG Global Partnerships, we bring brands and entertainment together to create unforgettable experiences. We’re looking for a Global Partnerships International Director, Activation — a senior professional who can build powerful global brand strategies, deliver high-impact activations, and support a high-performing team across international markets.

This is your opportunity to step into a visible, strategic role at the heart of one of the world’s most exciting entertainment businesses.

What you’ll be doing

Oversee international partnerships: Manage the activation of multi-property venue partnerships across AEG’s global portfolio (outside North America), ensuring measurable, world-class results.

Shape global brand strategies: Develop and implement long-term plans with some of the world’s biggest brands, adapting activity across multiple markets in collaboration with local teams.

Grow commercial success: Ensure contractual delivery, identify new opportunities, and support renewals to maximise value for both partners and AEG.

Work collaboratively: Partner closely with The O2, UK venues, and global teams to deliver international and multi-property accounts.

Inspire and support teams: Coach, motivate, and develop colleagues, aligning cross-partner activity with venue operations, health & safety, and operational priorities.

Strengthen relationships: Build and maintain trusted connections with partners and stakeholders, handling challenges with creativity and diplomacy.

Bring fresh thinking: Keep ahead of sponsorship, entertainment, and brand activation trends to ensure AEG continues to innovate.

Ensure operational excellence: Make the best use of resources while maintaining outstanding quality.

What we’re looking for

A proven track record in delivering and renewing high-value brand partnerships.

Strong experience in entertainment, sponsorship, or events — with insight into future trends.

Excellent relationship-building skills and credibility to influence at senior levels.

Commercial awareness, with the ability to spot opportunities and manage complex contracts.

A creative problem-solver, confident in handling challenges under pressure.

A supportive manager who can coach, guide, and motivate teams to achieve exceptional results.

Attention to detail and a commitment to excellence in everything you do.

This is a chance to join our award-winning Global Partnerships team and work with some of the most recognisable brands and iconic venues in the world. You’ll be part of a vibrant, collaborative community where your expertise will shape the future of brand partnerships in live entertainment.

We’ll give you a thorough induction on how we work at AEG. Our induction and onboarding programme is a great way to meet other new starters and to learn about our culture and values. We will give you training in our systems, policies, and procedures so that you’ll be set up for success. From the moment new employees join us, they’re welcomed with open arms and a plethora of exciting perks. Not only can they choose a free show and to climb The O2, but we also ensure that our employees are continuously engaged and rewarded throughout their journey with us.

Where: You’ll be based at our head office in Blackfriars, a short walk from Southwark tube station and Blackfriars rail station. We offer flexible start and end times and currently work onsite 4 days a week and 1 day remotely. We are open to flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

Why not find out why our employees love working here.

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.

We know that diverse teams make the strongest teams. That’s why we actively encourage people from all backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply.

If this role excites you but you’re wondering whether you meet every single requirement – don’t hold back. If you’ve got most of what we’re looking for and you’re passionate about what we do, we’d love to hear from you. You might be exactly who we need, in this role or another.

Because at AEG Europe, we believe that the best ideas come from the most inclusive teams – and we’re building a workplace where everyone can thrive.