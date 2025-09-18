The Royal Albert Hall is seeking a passionate and experienced Programming Coordinator – Beyond the Main Stage (BTMS) to join our Programming and Engagement team.

The Programming Department is responsible for securing and programming the diverse range of 1000+ events held at the Hall each year, combining the programmes of our world-famous main auditorium as well as in the Hall’s Elgar Room space, and far beyond the Hall’s walls. Beyond the Main Stage is a key team within the Hall’s Programming department, curating and promoting well over 300 events per calendar year in the 250 capacity Elgar Room as well as the Hall’s ancillary spaces and at external festivals. BTMS is a lively and future-focussed engine for new voices and audiences at the Hall. It exists to maximise the potential for the positive cultural impact of the Hall’s complementary spaces through a diverse, inclusive, accessible programme of concerts, talks, screenings, industry events, exhibitions and more.

The Programming Coordinator – BTMS is a central team member in the administration and coordination of this work. You will be the central point of communication for the organisation of the Hall’s busy room bookings diary, and in delivering this work you will gain invaluable experience at the front line of operational and ancillary activity at this busy and bustling venue. You will also provide administrative support for the BTMS team and coordinate your own key BTMS projects as directed.

You will be a reliable and positive team member, demonstrating strong focus and attention to detail, adaptability and a talent for balancing multiple priorities while working in a fast-paced environment. Excellent communication, teamwork and meticulous organisation will be at the core of your working style, combined with some previous experience of coordinating varied projects, ideally with a background and/or demonstrated passion for music and the arts.

We’re looking for a best-in-class candidate who is aiming to kickstart their experience in an arts programming environment at a world class venue.

Please see the Recruitment Pack for more detailed information and to apply.

The closing date for all applications is 12pm on Tuesday 30 September 2025. Applicants must be available for a first interview on the week commencing 6 October 2025.

The Royal Albert Hall is a registered charity and strives to be an equal opportunities employer.