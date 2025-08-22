Description

About Ticketek Entertainment Group

Ticketek Entertainment Group is a global fan experience company that tickets, promotes and delivers live experiences that are impossible to forget. In a distracted world where nothing beats real human moments, We make life better live!

Our Group includes; our Fan Experience Platform (Ticketek) that sells tickets and provides value added services, Event promoting, with businesses across Touring (TEG Touring), Sport (TEG Sport), and Family Experiences (TEG Experiences) and our digital business (Ovation) which focuses on delivering seamless data-driven outcomes for our fans and partners.

About The Role

TEG Dainty is seeking an experienced Promoter/Tour Director with established industry relationships and a trusted reputation among agents, managers, and artists.

This commercial role involves identifying touring opportunities, negotiating deals, and building on TEG Dainty’s legacy of delivering world-class live events. Reporting to Paul Dainty, you’ll collaborate with internal teams and external partners from initial conversations through execution.

We’re looking for a professional who understands the business, values long-term partnerships, and can contribute meaningfully to a company with a proud history and an ambitious future.

About TEG Dainty

For over 50 years, Dainty has produced exceptional live entertainment around the globe with some of the world’s largest acts and in 2016 the Dainty Group International was acquired by Ticketek Entertainment Group.

With Dainty’s unparalleled experience in productions, combined with Ticketek Entertainment Group’s superior capabilities in ticketing, promotion and data analytics, Dainty offers fans and stakeholders access to the best and most compelling music, sporting and entertainment events in Australia and around the World. Concert tours have included Katy Perry, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Jerry Seinfeld, sporting entertainment such as WWE and theatre productions like Tina Turner: The Musical.

Requirements

What does a day in the life look like?

Tour Acquisition & Deal-Making

Lead identification, pitching, and securing of high-profile tours and artists across Australia, New Zealand, and international markets

Develop compelling commercial proposals and negotiate artist/agent deals, including exclusivity, contract terms and commercial splits

Serve as primary contact for artist representatives, managers, and agencies

Industry Relationships & Business Development

Build and maintain strategic relationships with key talent agencies, managers, global promoters, and venues

Stay connected to industry pulse through active participation in entertainment scene and industry events

Identify emerging opportunities and talent aligned with TEG Dainty’s commercial objectives

Commercial Strategy & Execution

Drive commercial planning and budget development for tours, ensuring financial viability and revenue optimization

Develop ticketing strategies, partnerships, and sponsorship opportunities

Collaborate with legal and finance teams on contracts, compliance, and risk management

Strategic Leadership & Internal Collaboration

Partner with internal teams (marketing, ticketing, production, operations) to create winning pitches and execute successful tours

Provide market positioning and pricing insights during pre-tour planning

Lead post-tour evaluations to optimize future acquisitions

Market Intelligence & Positioning

Monitor market trends, artist cycles, and competitive landscape to maintain TEG Dainty’s competitive edge

Transform data and audience insights into actionable acquisition strategies

About you

5+ years experience in live entertainment/touring industry with established network of relationships

Proven track record in tour acquisition, deal-making, and securing high-profile artists

Strong negotiation skills with experience in artist contracts and commercial agreements

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with stakeholder management abilities

Commercial acumen including budget development, financial analysis, and revenue generation

Market intelligence and trend analysis capabilities with business development focus

Cross-functional collaboration experience and ability to work independently

Self-motivated, results-oriented professional

Location

This role is based in Melbourne, Australia. We welcome applications from top talent globally (including the UK and US) where possible Visa sponsorship is available for an outstanding candidate

Benefits

Here’s a taste of what TEG offers:

Complimentary event tickets

Birthday and volunteering leave

Wellbeing discounts & flu vaccinations

Paid parental leave & free employee support (EAP)

Global rewards and recognition

Learning, development & career pathways

A diverse, inclusive, and passionate team

Equal opportunities

TEG is an equal opportunity employer committed to embrace diversity, respect, and care for our people and communities.

If there are any adjustments that need to be made to ensure you have a fair and equitable experience in our recruitment process, please advise us when scheduling your interview.