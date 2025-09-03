Venue and Compliance Manager

Nottingham with travel across the UK, Ireland and Sweden

Full Time

Competitive Salary

NM Commercial Bonus Scheme participant

NM Festival Bonus Scheme participant

National Merchandise manage merchandise concessions for both one-off and multi-date events and merchandise sales at live events across indoor and outdoor events around the UK, Ireland and Sweden.

We work in some of the biggest arenas in the UK, Ireland and Sweden, including the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena, The O2 Arena in London, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, Manchester’s AO Arena, Avicii Arena Stockholm and Co-op Live in Manchester.

We are looking for a Venue & Compliance Manager to join the team to support the Head of Venues & Europe with the strategic direction of National Merchandise (NM) in indoor venues in the UK and Europe.

The VCM will be responsible for the day-to-day management of members of the NM management team, developing and maintaining strong relationships to support them to develop and grow NM by ensuring a maximum spend per head of events in their region and the greatest net return.

This role will ultimately be responsible for the Health & Safety and Operator (O) Licence compliance for the business. They will be expected to enforce all areas of the O Licence for NM and its fleet to ensure compliance with legislation.

In addition, they will support in compliance for statutory, regulatory, insurance and Health & Safety across National Merchandise.

Due to the needs of our business the candidate will have an understanding and acceptance of the need to be away from home for multiple days with travel across the UK and Europe required on a regular basis to enable visits to all NM indoor venues.

The ideal candidate will hold qualifications or have experience in either:

Accountancy

HR

Tendering

Health & Safety

Operators (O) Licence

They will also hold IOSH Managing Safely and NEBOSH qualifications.

They will have previous experience of working as a highly effective senior manager with experience of managing within a dynamic environment whilst working remotely to some of your team. Experience of working within venues, festivals and stadiums would be an advantage.

With outstanding commercial awareness applicants must be able to identify opportunities to drive efficiencies and maximise income and to look for new opportunities with the venues and the surrounding areas to grow revenue.

With strong organisational skills, they will have a focus on development of systems and processes relating to customer service with the ability to lead their team through periods of change.

With written and verbal communication skills, they will have the ability to communicate effectively with all levels of staff and customers.

They will have the ability to work flexibly in line with the needs of our business, which will include anti-social hours, weekend and bank holiday working.