Agent of change plan to protect grassroots venues

The proposal will mean developers will be responsible for soundproofing their buildings if they choose to build near existing music venues

By James Hanley on 28 Jul 2025


The UK government is planning to introduce the agent of change principle into national planning and licensing policy as part of plans to breathe new life into the High Street.

The move will mean developers will be responsible for soundproofing their buildings if they choose to build near existing pubs, clubs or music venues.

The measures will form part of a new National Licensing Policy Framework, which will modernise outdated planning and licensing rules. According to the government, the reforms will protect long-standing pubs, clubs and music venues from noise complaints by new developments, as well as making it easier to convert disused shops into hospitality venues.

“Red tape has stood in the way of people’s business ideas for too long,” says business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds. ” Today we’re slashing those barriers to giving small business owners the freedom to flourish.”

While agent of change was added to National Planning Policy Framework in 2018, MPs were previously told the measures were too open to interpretation.

“Set aside some time for a celebration but don’t start the party yet”

“It is a guideline and a framework rather than an actual statutory requirement, which is why it is complicated,” Mark Davyd, CEO of grassroots organisation the Music Venue Trust (MVT) said in a parliamentary session last year, while Jon Collins, CEO of trade body LIVE, added: “Fundamentally, we all welcome agent of change but it needs more teeth.”

The MVT has given the latest development a cautious welcome.

“The suggested amendments to the National Planning Policy Framework and Licensing Policy do look very promising, but we will hold the celebrations until we see the detail,” says the charity. “It remains the case that the government could significantly decrease red tape and speed up the planning process by fully legislating agent of change principles. An opportunity to do this exists in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which is currently under review in the House of Lords before it returns to the House of Commons.

“Less than statutory legislation may be able to achieve the same outcomes, but would require substantial investment in information, advice, guidance and training for local authorities, planning advisors, and developers.

“Verdict: Set aside some time for a celebration but don’t start the party yet.”

 

