MOST POPULAR
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Confusion around Italy’s Hellwatt Festival after founder’s exit
News 25 May 2026
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Influential committee of UK MPs urge competition investigation into live sector
News 24 May 2026
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Stray Kids’ StrayCity to bring festival production to special concert run
News 26 May 2026
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‘A magical yet fragile place’: Beats of Pompeii’s music tourism vision
News 26 May 2026
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Tour news: BTS and Post Malone head to Australia
News 25 May 2026
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Olivia Dean rounds out BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend with headline set
News 25 May 2026
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Immersive Pokémon experience to tour Europe in 2027
News 27 May 2026
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UK Purple Guide scheme draws questions from critics
News 25 May 2026
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‘We’ve learned a lot through experience’: North Sea Jazz Festival at 50
News 27 May 2026
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Nederlander Concerts acquires Vina Robles Amphitheatre
News 26 May 2026
COMMENT
If we want this business to keep evolving, we have to look after the people who make it work
Maria May
The storied agent tells IQ about the inspiration behind her new dance music-focused programme with the Music Industry Therapist Collective
COMMENT 11 May 2026Read Article
The role of the System-Breaking Grand Concert in Hungary’s struggle for System Change
Tamás Kádár
Sziget Festival CEO Tamás Kádár explains how a mass public concert energised voters ahead of Hungary's recent election
COMMENT 24 Apr 2026Read Article
We come one: how live music creates physical synchrony
Paul Dolan
Behavioural scientist professor Paul Dolan dives into how live music helps us connect physically as well as emotionally
COMMENT 23 Apr 2026Read Article
The launch of the UK Artist Touring Fund is a moment of real significance
Kelly Wood
Kelly Wood, National Organiser for Live, Theatre & Music Writers at Musicians' Union, outlines the fund's impact on the wider touring ecosystem
COMMENT 18 Mar 2026Read Article
Putting on a show and supporting those in crisis is a clear win-win
Dr Natalie Roberts
As ILMC kicks off, Dr Natalie Roberts from charity partner Médecins Sans Frontières describes the impact live music can make
COMMENT 24 Feb 2026Read Article