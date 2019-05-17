North Sea Jazz, Rotterdam, Netherlands

‘We’ve learned a lot through experience’: North Sea Jazz Festival at 50

As the festival brings up its half-century, its director talks balancing evolving operations and programming with its immense legacy

News 27 May 2026

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Kuala Lumpur headline season 2026

‘Headline Season’ aims to boost Kuala Lumpur as concert capital

A new concert series will bring international stars to six venues across the city in a growing live market

News 27 May 2026

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Shakira takes home Tour of the Year at AMAs

The singer's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour adds the award to a long list of accolades

News 27 May 2026

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Collapsed Met Opera investment sparks debate over future classical funding

The legendary New York opera company is now seeking to replace $200m that was lost when investors backed out last month

News 27 May 2026

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Pikachu from Pokémon

Immersive Pokémon experience to tour Europe in 2027

The Japanese phenomenon will be brought to life by the Pokémon Company International, Moment Factory and Mitsui Fudosan

News 27 May 2026

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Becky Hill MVT Everywhere at Once

MVT’s Everywhere at Once to ‘bring festival season to grassroots’

The festival will put on performances by more than 2,000 artists in more than 400 venues across the UK next month

News 27 May 2026

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Stray Kids’ StrayCity to bring festival production to special concert run

The three-date run has launched with festival-style branding for its shows in Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico

News 26 May 2026

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Pompeii Amphitheatre

‘A magical yet fragile place’: Beats of Pompeii’s music tourism vision

The event's artistic director says no other location can match the Bay of Naples in combining cultural offerings with live music experiences

News 26 May 2026

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Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Nederlander Concerts acquires Vina Robles Amphitheatre

News 26 May 2026

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Music Cities Convention

Conference news: Music Cities Convention confirms final wave of speakers

News 26 May 2026

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60 Irish venues awarded share of €1m grassroots funding pot

News 26 May 2026

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Olivia Dean rounds out BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend with headline set

News 25 May 2026

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UK Purple Guide scheme draws questions from critics

The events sector scheme would be the first Primary Authority to consult on non-legally binding guidance, inviting skepticism from its opponents

News 25 May 2026

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How a policy mistake inspired Sydney’s world-leading nightlife revival

In three years, the number of venues hosting live music and accessing extended trading hours has quadrupled

Comment 25 May 2026

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Confusion around Italy’s Hellwatt Festival after founder’s exit

News 25 May 2026

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Tour news: BTS and Post Malone head to Australia

News 25 May 2026

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Influential committee of UK MPs urge competition investigation into live sector

Competition authority tells IQ it is "giving active and careful consideration to undertaking markets work in this area”

News 24 May 2026

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Parliament of Pop at the Bundestag

German ticket levy ‘at a standstill’ with voluntary scheme

At an event this week, live sector figures say they increasingly feel progress is stalling with reliance on voluntary ticket contributions

News 22 May 2026

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Sand, steel & Shakira: Behind the historic Copacabana mega-show

Veteran promoter Luiz Oscar Niemeyer tells IQ what it took to welcome 2 million people for the latest instalment of the Rio series

News 22 May 2026

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WME’s Shannon Saunders on country’s long-term sustainability

WME's Shannon Saunders discusses country music's increasing sustainability – from experimentation to successful stadium adoption

Comment 22 May 2026

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Issue 144 May 2026

The Art of Loving Live

Olivia Dean tour report; John Giddings' Half Century; Behind the scenes at B.R.A.T.; and more...

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L-Acoustics Bruno Mars

L-Acoustics hails trucking space savings with new L1 soundsystem

CEO Laurent Vassié said efficiencies unearthed in manufacturing will "translate directly on tour"

News 22 May 2026

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Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew extends brand into residential space

The global entertainment brand will introduce a Miami housing development, with residents gaining access to the brand's event ecosystem

News 22 May 2026

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SM Mall of Asia Arena, Philippines

Ticketmaster to enter Philippine market with SM Prime tie-up

The new venture, SM Ticketmaster, will absorb ticketing services currently offered through SM Tickets

News 22 May 2026

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Spotify to offer tour tickets to artists’ top listeners

With Reserved, the streaming platform will reward verified fans with access to an allocation of tour tickets ahead of general sale

News 21 May 2026

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UK Summer VAT Savings scheme expects voluntary concert price reductions

The cut has also drawn questions, coming only days after the government claimed a VAT cut on the country's ticket levy would be too complex

News 21 May 2026

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Harry Styles’ Together, Together: A case study in music tourism

New data reveals the British star's 12-night stand in London is expected to generate over £1 billion in consumer spend

News 21 May 2026

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Fito & Fitipaldis blow out Spanish run with 450k+ tickets

The Spanish rockers closed their Aullidos Tour over the weekend, demonstrating "the strength and cultural relevance of local artists"

News 21 May 2026

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Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons to headline Abu Dhabi GP concert

The band join Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson at Etihad Park in the concert series accompanying the Formula 1 event

News 21 May 2026

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REPORT

Touring Entertainment Report 2026

The only global overview and analysis of touring content in the world, and the go-to guide for professionals worldwide.

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Viagogo CEO claims firm ‘educated’ UK gov’t on price cap legislation

News 21 May 2026

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Analyst warns of mid-tier festival vulnerability

News 21 May 2026

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‘The mission I started, way back when, has come to fruition’

News 21 May 2026

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IFF LA on closing the North American festival booking gap

News 20 May 2026

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Frustration as ‘significant chunk’ of UK ticket levy set to be lost in tax

Of the £6m raised through voluntary ticket contributions, leaders call it 'absurd' that £1.2m will go to the government

News 20 May 2026

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Hans Zimmer: Taking film concerts to the next level

With 50 sold-out arena shows and over half a million ticket sales, Hans Zimmer’s latest tour is redefining how audiences experience scores

Feature 20 May 2026

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EDC Las Vegas to grow to two weekends in 2027

News 20 May 2026

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‘Fans want a live experience that blends sport with entertainment’

News 20 May 2026

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Australia’s Qudos Bank Arena charts new path

The country's largest indoor arena will become the Afterpay Arena, fully integrating flexible payment systems across the entire fan experience

News 20 May 2026

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Chiarra Morello FKP Scorpio

Movers & Shakers: FKP Scorpio adds Morello to international touring team

Plus UK Music unveils its new chair, while Ticketek Entertainment Group transitions Cameron Hoy to CEO

News 20 May 2026

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TEG - New Order - Sydney Opera House - Credit Warren Jackon.

NSW parliamentary inquiry mulls support for ‘fragile’ live sector

The committee yesterday (18 May) heard submissions around insurance costs, policing, and transport support for the industry

News 19 May 2026

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Tour news: Smashing Pumpkins construct theatrical experience

Plus: Louis Tomlinson & Jamiroquai to tour Latam, Tove Lo unveils biggest outing yet, and Dan + Shay & Roger Daltrey to hit North America

News 19 May 2026

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Hans Zimmer: Taking film concerts to the next level

With 50 sold-out arena shows and over half a million ticket sales, Hans Zimmer’s latest tour is redefining how audiences experience scores

Feature 20 May 2026

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What a score: The rise of cinema with live orchestras

As a new generation discovers soundtracks, and nostalgia drives rewatching favourite films, Eamonn Forde charts the growing popularity of movie and orchestra experiences

Feature 11 May 2026

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Trusted IP: Exhibition trends beyond immersive

Adam Woods explores key developments in touring exhibitions

Feature 11 May 2026

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LATAM: The land of opportunity?

Josefina Armendariz & Florencia Mauro report on booming touring entertainment in Latin America, where diverse markets make local knowledge the key to success

Feature 11 May 2026

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Cuarteto: The Argentinian party music going global

Cuarteto’s rise is being driven less by streaming and more by a relentless live model, with high-frequency shows, loyal audiences, and a touring logic built for scale

Feature 30 March 2026

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COMMENT

If we want this business to keep evolving, we have to look after the people who make it work

Maria May

The storied agent tells IQ about the inspiration behind her new dance music-focused programme with the Music Industry Therapist Collective

COMMENT 11 May 2026

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The role of the System-Breaking Grand Concert in Hungary’s struggle for System Change

Tamás Kádár

Sziget Festival CEO Tamás Kádár explains how a mass public concert energised voters ahead of Hungary's recent election

COMMENT 24 Apr 2026

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We come one: how live music creates physical synchrony

Paul Dolan

Behavioural scientist professor Paul Dolan dives into how live music helps us connect physically as well as emotionally

COMMENT 23 Apr 2026

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The launch of the UK Artist Touring Fund is a moment of real significance

Kelly Wood

Kelly Wood, National Organiser for Live, Theatre & Music Writers at Musicians' Union, outlines the fund's impact on the wider touring ecosystem

COMMENT 18 Mar 2026

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Putting on a show and supporting those in crisis is a clear win-win

Dr Natalie Roberts

As ILMC kicks off, Dr Natalie Roberts from charity partner Médecins Sans Frontières describes the impact live music can make

COMMENT 24 Feb 2026

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Transatlantic cultural diplomacy programme set to launch

News 19 May 2026

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Tropicana Weston-super-Mare

Live Nation to open 10k-cap seafront venue in Somerset, UK in 2028

News 19 May 2026

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Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo & ACL to make global streaming debut

News 19 May 2026

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Kanye West’s India show scrapped over ‘safety’ concerns

News 19 May 2026

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Bulgarian industry hails Eurovision win as ‘new beginning’

"Eurovision has put the spotlight here – the next step is to use it properly," says Ruth Koleva of the country's maiden victory

News 18 May 2026

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Live Nation: Don’t get the blues over ‘blue dot fever’

President/CFO Joe Berchtold chalks up speculation around tour cancellations to 'scalper marketing programme'

News 18 May 2026

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The Great Escape concludes 20th anniversary edition

News 18 May 2026

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Plans proposed for UK festival consultancy scheme

News 18 May 2026

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HAIM at All Things Go 2025

Festival news: All Things Go reveals all-female lineup

Plus the latest lineups and updates from Afro Nation, BST Hyde Park, Roundhay, and more

News 18 May 2026

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BeatHub unveils name, opening date for Medellín arena

The 17,200-capacity DAVIarena, formerly known as Arena Primavera, will open its doors in November with a show from Colombian rockstar Juanes

News 18 May 2026

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Newly independent Sziget’s plans for life after Superstruct

Sziget founder Károly Gerendai tells IQ about what has changed since he was last at the helm of the blockbuster festival

News 15 May 2026

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Sphere confirms $1.7bn Abu Dhabi expansion

The 20,000-capacity venue, the first of its kind outside the US, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2029

News 15 May 2026

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QUICK READS

Shakira takes home Tour of the Year at AMAs

2 minute read

‘Headline Season’ aims to boost Kuala Lumpur as concert capital

3 minute read

Immersive Pokémon experience to tour Europe in 2027

3 minute read

MVT’s Everywhere at Once to ‘bring festival season to grassroots’

3 minute read

REPORT

International Ticketing Report 2025

The only global guide to the live entertainment ticketing market – for anyone interested in or working in live event ticketing

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Apple Music establishes new live event streaming series

News 15 May 2026

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Live Nation pens booking deal at Brazil’s Nubank Parque

News 15 May 2026

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Feelings at the forefront: The new metric of success

Feature 15 May 2026

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London Stadium bids to boost concert-hosting competitiveness

News 15 May 2026

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Q&A: Rissi Palmer, Color Me Country Foundation

Rissi Palmer speaks about her experiences with racism, and how the industry can start to change to be better

Comment 15 May 2026

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Emma Banks, Natasha Gfegory and Greg Parmley at the Great Escape.

‘My success is only the success of my clients’: The agent in today’s live sector

CAA's Emma Banks and Mother Artists' Natasha Gregory sat down with IQ at The Great Escape to talk about the changing agency landscape

News 14 May 2026

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What Bernabéu Stadium’s concert noise decision could mean for promoters

News 14 May 2026

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KPop Demon Hunters set to tour arenas globally

News 14 May 2026

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Movers & Shakers: AEG Presents elevates in North America, Korea

Raw Power Management, IAG, OVG, VMA, and PLASA have also announced movement in the latest roundup of industry activity

News 14 May 2026

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Madonna, BTS & Shakira up for inaugural World Cup halftime show

It will be the first time a halftime entertainment spectacle is being staged at football's biggest matchup

News 14 May 2026

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Europe’s vibrant Superestrella: Spain market report, part 2

In the concluding part of our look at the powerhouse market, IQ dissects the world-class festival scene and venue circuit

Feature 14 May 2026

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More than a show: M&S Bank Arena’s new era of hospitality

Shifting audience expectations are driving significant investment and innovation at the Liverpool arena, backed by a £2m investment

Promoted 14 May 2026

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The Latest Reports

Touring Entertainment Report 2026

LatAm Live 2026

European Festival Report 2025

Global Promoters Report 2025

International Ticketing Report 2025

Global Stadium Report 2025

Global Arena Guide 2025
Touring Business Handbook 2025 Cover

Touring Business Handbook 2025

COMMENT

Poor mental health in music is not inevitable – let's come together to change it

Sarah Woods

For Helplines Awareness Day, charity CEO Sarah Woods unveils a new targeted mental health support scheme for the live industry

COMMENT 23 Feb 2026

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At Sziget, neutrality has never been an option

Tamás Kádár

After their Take A Stand award win, CEO Tamás Kádár reconfirms the Hungarian festival's commitment to the LGBTQ+ community

COMMENT 11 Feb 2026

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The human need for connection has not gone anywhere

Alex Mahon

New Superstruct CEO Alex Mahon highlights the growing importance of concerts and festivals in the digital age

COMMENT 12 Jan 2026

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Music has a power that goes far beyond entertainment

Emma Banks

Nordoff and Robbins chair Emma Banks discusses how the next generation of CAA leaders are delivering change to charities and communities

COMMENT 22 Dec 2025

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Going independent isn't just a romantic idea

Johanna Beckman

Promoter Johanna Beckman describes how fledgling Swedish independent company Rush Ent. is doing things differently

COMMENT 18 Dec 2025

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REPORT

Global Stadium Report 2025

The Global Stadium Report is the first publication dedicated to global stadium touring worldwide.

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US music office association forms to connect local ecosystems

News 13 May 2026

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Juicy Fest Australasia

Agents warn against New Zealand festival artist fee recovery bid

News 13 May 2026

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Katseye steps up to arena level with Wildworld Tour

News 13 May 2026

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FanFair Alliance Ticket Touting campaign

UK sector dealt blow with anti-tout law delay

News 13 May 2026

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Europe’s vibrant Superestrella: Spain market report

IQ unpacks the market's role as a European powerhouse, driven by touring, festivals and its role as a gateway to the continent for LatAm artists

Feature 13 May 2026

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WME bolsters music team with trio of agent appointments

Jana Recmanikova joins the agency's international festival team, while Kath Butler and Giulia Spadaro are elevated in international touring

News 13 May 2026

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KOKO Camden celebrates 125th anniversary

News 12 May 2026

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Primavera Sound’s LatAm return confirms lineup

News 12 May 2026

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‘Something is fundamentally broken’: Dutch festival shutdown triggers debate

Industry bodies have called on the government to issue standardised event frameworks after Loveland festival's permit was pulled

News 12 May 2026

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German industry renews calls for secondary ticketing crackdown

A new open letter to government says tickets must not be seen as a 'speculative investment'

News 12 May 2026

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Tour news: The Weeknd’s five-year tour to end in Asia

Plus: Hayley Williams launches full-scale run, Niall Horan to NA arenas, and Billy Corgan and Josh Groban pull out orchestras

News 12 May 2026

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Chile’s Lotus rolls out details of new two-day Latin festival

"It’s a space where our cultures come together," says co-creator Juanes of the new Bamba Festival, set to debut this October in Santiago

News 12 May 2026

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Touring Entertainment Report 2026 out now

Insight into teamLab's growth, Hans Zimmer's tour, and the power of superfans is in the fourth edition of the sector's only global overview

News 12 May 2026

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The Beatles Apple 3 Saville Row

London to host The Beatles fan experience from 2027

A new fan experience production will immerse fans in the iconic Saville Row Apple Corps. headquarters

News 11 May 2026

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Lucy Noble: ‘British Airways ARC sets the tone for our future’

AEG Presents' new SVP of UK venues previews the potential of London's newest mid-sized venue in a conversation with IQ

News 11 May 2026

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‘The need for education is now’: Arenas Europe on its renewed advocacy mission

Following a recent rebrand, Arenas Europe president Robert Fitzpatrick tells IQ the organisation is targeting improved dialogue with governments

News 11 May 2026

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IQ 144

IQ 144 out now: behind Olivia Dean’s arena coup, Giddings on 50 years, Swiss market report

Plus: Why Manchester's live scene is booming, what Ye tour and Live Nation verdict mean for the industry, and much more

News 11 May 2026

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UK’s On The Beach festival generates £8.3m for Brighton

The news follows Live Nation's strategic investment in promoter Louder, a leading UK entertainment company in the electronic space

News 11 May 2026

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FIFA unveils ‘global’ World Cup opening ceremonies programme

Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, J Balvin, and Tyla are among the first names confirmed for the football tournament's openings

News 11 May 2026

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Touring Entertainment Report 2026

‘Business and personal’: The growth of individualised exhibitions

The one-size-fits-all approach is over, as touring entertainment looks to hyper-personalised moments that keep audiences coming back

Feature 11 May 2026

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Venues: The key to unlocking more touring in Africa

The continent is enjoying plenty of demand for international tours but a lack of consistent venue quality is a stumbling block

Feature 08 May 2026

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Olivia Rodrigo steps up sold-out Unraveled Tour

The Live Nation-promoted run has swelled to 86 dates, with the star set to make history in Brooklyn, LA, London, and Barcelona

News 08 May 2026

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ARMC 2026

Conference news: ARMC details full 2026 programme

Plus: full schedules for Brighton Music Conference, Primavera Pro, and more

News 08 May 2026

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Coldplay, Disguise visuals

EDM driving shift in festival visual production techniques, Disguise says

The visual experience firm says festivals are increasingly taking cues from EDM with expanded technical possibilities

News 08 May 2026

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