Lay & play: The secrets of Wembley’s record summer

GM Paul Smyth tells IQ about the groundbreaking solution that opened the door to the UK stadium's three-and-a-half-month concert season

Wembley Stadium’s game-changing pitch technology has paved the way for the London venue’s record-breaking concert summer, general manager Paul Smyth tells IQ.

For the first time in its history, the national stadium will welcome more than two million guests during its summer live music window, starting in mid June with Capital’s Summertime Ball and extending to late September for Oasis’ UK & Ireland Live ’25 Tour finale.

In part, the 26-show feat has been made possible by Wembley’s hybrid carpet ‘lay and play’ grass pitch. First introduced in 2023, the turf is grown off site hundreds of miles away before being transported to the stadium and laid out. The installation takes around 60 hours to complete.

“Lay and play means formerly unachievable tight turn arounds between music events and sport are now possible, with the new pitches being playable within days instead of up to the five weeks needed with traditional renovation and grow-in,” says Smyth. “It means our concert season doesn’t end with the [football] Community Shield in August now. We can go again after that and this year we will be hosting concerts right up until the end of September.

“It has significantly changed the way we operate and opened up so many more opportunities. The speed of the re-laying/grow-in model allows us to present more availability in our summer calendar to accommodate more events.

“In addition to that we now have an extended event cap which means we have the capacity for 54 major events a year up from the previous 46. This enables us to offer a wider range of dates to prospective concert promoters.”

“The ten nights of Coldplay will be the first I’d label as a true residency at Wembley Stadium”

So far this season, Wembley has staged two dates with both Dua Lipa and Lana Del Rey, along with headline shows by US rockers Guns N’ Roses and Linkin Park. The venue also hosted two 81,000-cap concerts by Oasis last weekend – their first performances in the capital since July 2009 – and resumes its run with the reunited band tomorrow night (30 July).

“After hosting the fifth Oasis show on 3 August, we lay a brand-new pitch for the Community Shield on 10 August,” adds Smyth. “We then immediately convert back for Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour five days later, before welcoming Coldplay for their record ten-night residency. We will then end our summer 2025 concert season with two final Oasis shows.”

While the Gallagher brothers will play to more than 630,000 people at Wembley Stadium over the course of their seven shows, Smyth considers Coldplay’s ten-night run, set for 22 August to 8 September, to be the venue’s first “true residency”.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a ‘trend’ as yet,” he says. “For me, the ten nights of Coldplay will be the first I’d label as a true residency at Wembley Stadium. That’s obviously not taking anything away from the eight nights Take That performed in 2011, Taylor Swift’s eight nights last summer or the seven nights of Oasis this year, but ten nights feels the right number to label a stadium run as a ‘residency’.

“It is obviously a model that we want to grow, as having certainty in our calendar is beneficial to everyone, but a residency is not the driver in how we programme Wembley. We want promoters to bring the best artists to Wembley and having a calendar that allows us to offer sufficient dates for residencies or one, two, three-night runs, is a fortunate position to be in.”

“It is great to see the continuing growth of artists transitioning from arenas to stadiums”

The emergence of first-time Wembley headliners in Del Rey, Lipa and Blackpink is another encouraging trend for the business, and Smyth hints that it could be a sign of things to come in terms of fresh talent ascending to the top table.

“Our calendar for the next three years certainly suggests that,” he says. “It is great to see the continuing growth of artists transitioning from arenas to stadiums, and it’s particularly fulfilling for us at Wembley Stadium to see the broadening of guest demographics visiting the stadium, too.”

Although no concerts have yet been announced for next year, Smyth reveals that 2026 is “shaping up to be another excellent year for live events” at Wembley. Its biggest-ever year for live music comes amid an industry-wide boom in stadium concerts, with an unprecedented array of superstars headlining massive shows across the UK this summer.

The capital’s stadium scene has grown to encompass the likes of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Emirates Stadium, London Stadium and Twickenham, but Smyth believes Wembley is well-placed to maintain its lofty status.

“We are continually looking at ways to improve the stadium and the experience of anyone who spends time under the arch,” he concludes. “Technology advancements and the general maintenance of a stadium that’s now 18 years old are obviously important, but for me it’s the people who make it all happen that truly makes the difference.

“I honestly believe that we have the best team in the business and how we best support our incredible team is ultimately how we will stay ahead of the other excellent stadium and delivery teams in London.”

IQ‘s inaugural Global Stadium Report – the most comprehensive publication ever produced on the stadium sector for live music and events – will be available to paid subscribers next week. Subscribe here to gain access.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.