LGBTIQ+ List 2025: Shaq Milli, UTA

The LGBTIQ+ List 2025 – IQ Magazine’s fifth annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – has been revealed.

The ever-popular list is the centrepiece of IQ’s fourth Pride edition, sponsored by Ticketmaster, which is now available to read online and in print for subscribers.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each of them on the development of the industry, the challenges that are keeping them up at night and more.

Read the previous interview with Ryan Cameron (he/him), agent coordinator, Wasserman Music in London, UK, here.

The series concludes today with Shaq Milli (he/him), a music agent at UTA in Los Angeles, California, US.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2025 so far.

Outside of creating opportunities for my clients daily, organising and hosting our LGBTQ+ pride mixer, OUT @ OFFICE to kick off Pride Month. The event brought together colleagues and industry partners to celebrate LGBTQIA+ professionals for an evening of connectivity and inclusivity across entertainment.

How do you see the live music business developing in the next few years?

I see the live music scene growing in a few exciting directions. I think we’ll see artists find ways to tour more efficiently and try to connect directly with their fans. I think we’ll see more personalised experiences, like VIP moments, and even some experimental stuff like AR or immersive sets. Also, I think we’ll see more focus on sustainability, with artists rethinking how they tour to cut down on their carbon footprint. In addition, we’ll see festivals changing to more curated, boutique events that go beyond just music to create an entire immersive experience.

“I live by the famous quote from RuPaul: ‘If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?'”

In terms of challenges in the industry, what’s currently keeping you up at night?

Expensive ticket prices! I really think ticket prices are climbing through and with dynamic pricing models, it’s becoming harder for fans to know what to expect and afford lately. Which causes a trickle-down that affects all-sized artists.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Be your most authentic and true self. I know there’s sometimes a lot of pressure about being out in a professional atmosphere but being yourself and not hiding who you are will give you a clear headspace. This allows your mind to freely focus on your career, ultimately helping you achieve your goals and make a positive impact on your life and those around you. I live by the famous quote from RuPaul: “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”

“Wherever I live, I always make it a point to support the local LGBTQ centre as they truly have the most impact on the local community”

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

Focus on the fan first and their experience!

Name one queer act you’re itching to see live this year.

Lady Gaga! (again). Had the pleasure of seeing her at Coachella and itching to see her again when she does her headline in LA!

Shout out your biggest ally in the live music industry.

The entire team at UTA. Truly feel so supported at this company and excited to continue my growth with them!

Do you support any LGBTIQ+ cause(s)?

Yes! I’ve volunteered and donated to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Centre many times over my years here in Los Angeles. Wherever I live, I always make it a point to support the local LGBTQ centre as they truly have the most impact on the local community, which needs our support!

