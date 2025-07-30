Lollapalooza extends sustainability efforts

This year's edition will see the return of a hybrid battery system to power the main stage, alongside several other sustainability initiatives

US festival Lollapalooza is doubling down on its sustainability initiatives for the 2025 edition, which begins this weekend.

The T-Mobile Main Stage and its lighting, audio and video components will once again be powered by a hybrid battery system, after a successful debut last year.

The project is a joint effort between Lollapalooza producer C3 Presents, Live Nation’s Green Nation sustainability initiative and longstanding sustainability nonprofit REVERB.

In 2024, the system achieved a 67% reduction in both fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions compared to prior years, before the batteries were in use.

This equated to the sparing of 26 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, or the equivalent to five homes’ electricity use for a year, the festival said. The use of batteries also saved over 3,000 gallons of fuel.

Beyond the mainstage, Lollapalooza 2025 is incorporating several other sustainability initiatives, including recycling and composting, free water and the use of biodiesel (versus regular diesel gas) in all of its generators.

The programmes are being run by REVERB, which is also overseeing the Rock & Recycle Programme, with which fans can earn a free custom festival t-shirt by collecting recyclables around the site.

“Lollapalooza keeps raising the bar on what a sustainable festival can look like”

This year REVERB is also overseeing all of Lollapalooza’s regular volunteer initiatives, including one that will place volunteers at waste collection sites to help attendees sort between trash, recycling and compost. The festival will also host a free bike valet to encourage clean energy transportation to the site.

Additionally, construction materials like wood used at the festival will also be collected and made available to the local community, a programme that in 2024 resulted in the recovery of roughly 22,000 pounds of material.

This year’s fest will also have an activation from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Re:wild organisation, which will offer information to attendees about plant-based diets and other ways to advocate for the environment in daily life.

“Through Green Nation, we’re committed to driving measurable progress on sustainability across all corners of live music,” Lucy August-Perna, Live Nation’s head of global sustainability, said in a statement. “Bringing the battery-powered main stage back to Lollapalooza in 2025 is part of that mission — not only reducing emissions and improving the fan experience, but helping shape a more sustainable blueprint for festivals around the world.”

REVERB co-founder Adam Gardner added, “Powering the entire T-Mobile Stage this year with Green Nation and the festival means even less diesel and a bigger step for climate-friendly live music. Lollapalooza keeps raising the bar on what a sustainable festival can look like, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Other festivals that have embraced battery-powered shows include Electric Picnic (IE), Latitude Festival (UK), Austin City Limits (US) and LIDO (UK).

Lollapalooza runs from 31 July to 3 August in Grant Park, Chicago. Headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Rüfüs du Sol, Twice, A$AP Rocky and Sabrina Carpenter.

